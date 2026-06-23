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Florida Beach Nightmare: Parents Who Allegedly Left 6-Month-Old Alone for an Hour Avoid Criminal Convictions

image of a baby stroller at the beach and a woman holding a baby
Source: Unsplash; Walton County Sheriffs Office

Brian and Sara Wilks were accused of leaving their 6-month-old baby alone in a beach tent.

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June 23 2026, Published 10:26 a.m. ET

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A Texas couple accused of leaving their 6-month-old baby alone in a tent on a Florida beach for roughly an hour while they walked away with their other children has avoided criminal convictions.

Brian Wilks, 41, and Sara Wilks, 37, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement that could result in the charges being dropped entirely.

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Beachgoers Discovered Infant Alone

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image of Concerned beachgoers called 911 after discovering the infant unattended.
Source: Walton County Sheriffs Office

Concerned beachgoers called 911 after discovering the infant unattended.

The alarming incident came to light after concerned beachgoers spotted a baby unattended beneath a tent and called 911.

"I am calling regarding a child that has been unattended, a baby, it's probably like 6 months, maybe 5 months," the caller said.

Responding deputies and paramedics arrived at the scene and were told by witnesses that the parents had been gone for an extended period of time.

"They probably have been gone an hour," one witness said in body-camera footage obtained by Law & Crime.

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Deputies Arrested the Parents

image of Authorities arrested the couple after they returned from a walk with their other children.
Source: Walton County Sheriffs Office

Authorities arrested the couple after they returned from a walk with their other children.

Authorities remained with the infant until the parents eventually returned from their walk.

"This is a big, big issue," a deputy told the couple after they arrived back at the beach.

The duo reportedly claimed they had remained in the area, but multiple witnesses disputed their version of events.

Deputies ultimately arrested both parents, while Florida's Department of Children and Families took temporary custody of the children until relatives could pick them up.

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Sheriff's Office Warned of Potential Tragedy

image of The Department of Children and Families temporarily took custody of the children.
Source: Unsplash

The Department of Children and Families temporarily took custody of the children.

"While deputies waited for South Walton Fire District personnel to arrive and assess the infant, the parents returned to the scene, where both admitted to placing the child under the tent for a nap before leaving with their other children, claiming they lost track of time," the Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Officials previously noted the situation could have ended in tragedy and stressed the dangers of leaving young children unattended.

How Did the Couple Avoid Convictions?

image of The couple agreed to community service and parenting classes under a deferred prosecution deal.
Source: Walton County Sheriffs Office

The couple agreed to community service and parenting classes under a deferred prosecution deal.

Despite initially facing child neglect charges, the couple recently struck a deal with prosecutors that allows them to avoid criminal convictions.

Under the deferred prosecution agreement, Brian and Sara must complete 25 hours of community service, attend a parenting class and avoid any new arrests for one year.

If they successfully fulfill those conditions, prosecutors will dismiss the charges.

"This incident serves as a reminder that even brief moments of inattention can have serious consequences and can sometimes lead to tragic outcomes," the Walton County Sheriff's Office said.

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