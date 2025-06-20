PHOTOS Florida Panthers Wild Thursday Night in Miami at Maple & Ash and E11EVEN

Article continues below advertisement

On an unforgettable night, the Florida Panthers painted the town red to celebrate their second victory in franchise history. On Thursday, June 19 and fresh off their second consecutive championship - and after getting the Stanley Cup fixed which was chipped the day before - the entire team continued their victorious celebrations with an extravagant dinner party for 40 people at Maple & Ash, the newest hotspot restaurant that opened in Miami World center earlier this year. Players including Aleksander Barkov , Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Aaron Ekblad, Niko Mikkola, Nate Schmidt, Carter Verhaeghe, Anton Lundellm, and Sergei Bobrovsky took over The Studio at Maple & Ash for a private dining experience where they indulged in Chef Danny Grant’s famous IDGAF Chef’s Menu…Champions edition. For starters, they enjoyed Oysters on the half shell, Fire-roasted seafood tower, Fork & Knife Caesar salad, Dry-aged meatballs, and Bluefin tuna tartare. The main course brought Bone-in ribeye, Mediterranean branzino, and Lobster spaghetti. For dessert, they enjoyed Chocolate cake, Coconut cream pie, and Raspberry macaron.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

To complement their meal, the champs drank expensive California cabs and French Bordeaux wines. Of course, they couldn’t leave without drinking champagne out of the Stanley Cup. But it wasn’t just any champagne, it was champagne from the bottle that Sam Bennett, the MVP of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, sabered into the trophy. But the Panthers weren’t the only champions in the building, Martina Navratilova, former #1 ranked professional tennis player, also happened to be dining at Maple & Ash on Thursday night. She poked her head into The Studio where the players encouraged her to come in and drink from the Stanley Cup as well. After spending 4 hours at Maple & Ash, toasting to their win, enjoying being with each other, and eating lots of food, the team decided to forgo the team bus and instead take a 10-minute leisurely walk, with the Stanley Cup hoisted high in the air, from Maple & Ash to E11EVEN because,....

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

ALL CHAMPION ROADS LEAD TO E11EVEN

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Following dinner, the team returned for the second year in a row to E11EVEN Miami to honor their back-to-back championships in true Miami fashion. The night was filled with Champagne Showers, cash being thrown in the air, and lots of fun for the Cats and their fans. When the team walked up to the club they stormed the red carpet with team captain Aleksander Barkov holding the Stanley Cup above his head, greeted by hundreds of awaiting fans. Before making their way into the club, the team paused to take some group photos and signed a jersey that would soon be hoisted into the air at the center of the nightclub. Once inside, they took over several tables near the DJ booth and began celebrating in true E11EVEN fashion. As the bottle parades started flowing the team got loose and started celebrating with the crowd. For the celebration, they had bottles of E11EVEN Vodka and Armand de Brignac Ace of Spades Champagne. Rick Ross sent over a 15-liter bottle of Belaire Champagne as a gift for the team that turned into celebratory pours being passed along teammates and sprayed into the crowd. The team also enjoyed bottles of the ultraclub’s signature vodka, E11EVEN Vodka. The entire team took center stage for a full out Panthers rager, first dancing to Pink Pony Club and then jumping and chanting “we got the cup” while a packed club chanted along.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

The iconic Queen anthem “We Are the Champions” played as confetti, smoke machines, and dazzling lights filled the venue, and all teammates took over the center stage with the trophy where they sprayed over 10 bottles of champagne on eagerly awaiting Panthers fans. Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Bennett were seen passing the Stanley Cup down the line of tables, as teammates cheered on one another, and the crowd went wild. Aleksander Barkov was seen sipping Ace of Spades straight from the bottle and enthusiastically spraying the champagne onto fans and fellow teammates. He and his teammate Matthew Tkachuk also shared a bottle of E11EVEN Vodka with one another and were seen taking celebratory shots from the bottle together. But the Cats didn’t just party at their tables, they were all over the club. According to a fellow partygoer, “Wherever you looked they were. From being at their table, to the center stage, to the DJ Booth, to drinking at the bars upstairs and downstairs, they were truly enjoying partying with their fans. And those fans waited all night to get in as there were close to hundreds of people in line trying to get in throughout the night, drinking from the same champagne bottle as the champs”. Even at 3 AM, upwards of 500 enthusiastic Panthers fans were still lined up outside of the club waiting for the opportunity to celebrate with the championship team and legendary Stanley Cup.