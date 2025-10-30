or
What Did Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Die From? 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Child Actor's Cause of Death Revealed

Former child star Floyd Roger Myers Jr. appeared in a 1992 episode of 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' as young Will Smith.

Oct. 30 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Died at the Age of 42

Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who starred in 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died on October 29.

Former child actor Floyd Roger Myers Jr., who was known for his appearance on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, died on the morning of October 29. He was 42.

His mother, Renee Trice, told a news outlet he died at his Maryland home. She added she had spoken to Myers Jr. just hours before his untimely death.

"THIS NOT SUPPOSE TO BE SO," she wrote on Facebook alongside a link to a GoFundMe page.

The fundraiser was created by his sister "to help relieve some of the financial burden that comes with this sudden tragedy. All funds raised will go toward funeral expenses, supporting his children, and helping us navigate this difficult time as we grieve and adjust."

"No contribution is too small — every donation, share, and word of support makes a difference. Your kindness and generosity mean more to us than words can express," the page added. "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family during this painful time."

She also called Myers Jr. "a devoted father, loving brother, and friend whose kindness, laughter, and warmth touched everyone he met."

The nonprofit Fellaship Men's Group, which the late actor co-founded, paid tribute to him in an Instagram post.

"RIP to our good brother @rocwonder one of our co founders. Gone but never will be forgotten," the organization wrote. "The mission will continue in your honor. Next mens meeting will be one for the books like we talked about! Love you bro, rest easy, big bro will take it from here."

Myers Jr. is also survived by his four children: Taelyn, Kinsley, Tyler and Knox.

What Was Floyd Roger Myers Jr.'s Cause of Death?

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. was 42 at the time of his death.

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

According to his mother and sister, Myers Jr. died after a sudden heart attack inside his Maryland home.

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. Faced Health Issues in the Years Leading Up to His Death

Floyd Roger Myers Jr. made several TV appearances as a child star.

Prior to the fatal heart attack, Myers Jr. reportedly survived three heart attacks in the last three years.

In a July 2023 post, he uploaded two photos of himself lying in a hospital bed with medical devices and tubes attached to him.

"Just a week ago i was in a coma fighting for my life!! The way my GOD workthough 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I'm beyond blessed and grateful to be alive !!" he wrote in the caption.

In addition to The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Myers Jr. appeared in two episodes of The Jacksons: An American Dream and a scene on Young Americans.

