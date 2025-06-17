Food Network Star Anne Burrell Was All Smiles in Final Post Before Tragic Death
Anne Burrell seemed happy in her final post before her tragic death on Tuesday, June 17.
"I ran into @greenladyofbrooklyn in my neighborhood today!! I’m not going to lie- I have been keeping an eye out for her. I may or may not have followed her down the street for a minute. She is just lovely!!! #ilovewhatido #luckygirl 💚💚💚," she captioned the photo of herself alongside social media star The Green Lady.
The social media personality replied in the comments, "Hi Ann 💚 it was so much fun meeting you 💚 see you again soon in the neighborhood 💚 the only thing I make is coffee and fig preserves from my fig tree 💚 love and hugs 💚 Elizabeth 💚😘💚."
She added, "Hi Ann 💚 I would like to invite you to my garden and pick figs when they are ready 💚 usually beginning to ripen beginning September, and come and visit the garden on a sunny day anyway 💚😘💚."
Others were shocked by the news. One person wrote, "CHEF ANNE NOOOOOO," while another said, "Rest in Peace Ann❤️❤️❤️."
A third person added, "Rip Anne. You brought so much light to Food Network. Worst Cooks is still one of my favorite shows," while a fourth said, "RIP ANNE! I can’t believe this! We lost a good one! 😢."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, the TV personality's death was confirmed by her family.
“Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend — her smile lit up every room she entered,” they said via a news outlet. “Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world. Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”
She died at her Brooklyn, N.Y., home on Tuesday morning.
A Food Network spokesperson also commented on the tragic loss to Page Six.
“Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring," they said. “Our thoughts are with Anne’s family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss.”