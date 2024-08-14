Home > News NEWS For Coffee Lovers: A Sip of Paradise with Monarch Coffee's Gesha and Hapa Varieties Source: Pexels

For many, coffee is more than just a drink - it’s a passion, a ritual, and a moment of pure bliss in the daily grind. And for true coffee aficionados, nothing beats the rich, complex flavors of Kona coffee, a coffee journey that began back in 1817, grown in the lush, volcanic soil of Hawaii’s Kona region. Kona coffee is renowned for its high density and unique flavor profiles, a result of the Guatemalan Typica bean variety and the region’s ideal growing conditions. Monarch Coffee, a multigenerational family-owned boutique coffee farm, epitomizes this legacy of excellence and passion. Nestled just outside Kailua-Kona on the Big Island, Monarch Coffee is dedicated to producing some of the finest 100% Kona coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

The company’s award-winning Gesha coffee is the crown jewel of its offerings. Estate-grown and selectively handpicked at its peak ripeness, Gesha is delicately roasted to highlight its unique aromatic and floral tones. This special coffee delivers a distinctly delicious cup with subtle, sweet flavor aromas. Imagine the bright, delicate acidity balanced with chocolate and notes of berries, mango, honeydew, apple, and pear - each sip is a royal treat for the senses. For those who crave an exceptional daily brew, Monarch’s Hapa coffee is the perfect pick. Part of their classic everyday Kona series, Hapa translates to - half, part, or mixed in Hawaiian - reflecting its unique blend of flavor. Owner Abigaile (Abby) Munoz shares, “Monarch Hapa is a post-roast equal part blend of 100% Kona Coffee roasted light, medium, and dark. This method offers a delicately rich and smooth cup with each brew presenting a slightly different ratio of roasts, making your morning coffee experience a delightful surprise every day.” Perfect for households with varied coffee preferences, Hapa coffee’s versatility ensures it remains delicious whether enjoyed black or with cream and sugar.

Monarch Coffee is more than just a business; it is a labor of love. The company is deeply committed to sustainability and community impact. Monarch Coffee supports neighboring small farmers by purchasing their green beans or cherries, providing them with the necessary infrastructure to process and sell their coffee. This community-centric approach not only uplifts local farmers but also enriches Monarch’s offerings with a diverse range of 100% Kona coffee. As Monarch Coffee Farm continues to innovate and delight coffee lovers, they are thrilled to reintroduce their highly anticipated Pacamara coffee. This hybrid varietal, developed in El Salvador in the fifties, is known for its large bean size and complex flavor profile. Despite its susceptibility to coffee leaf rust, which temporarily halted its production, Pacamara has made a triumphant return. The farm’s proprietary processing method enhances its juicy, heavy-bodied, and super delicious qualities, making it a favorite among their offerings.

Monarch’s Pacamara has previously won top honors at the Hawaii Coffee Association’s cupping competition, proving its exceptional cup quality. The beans are larger and more elongated, boasting fruity notes and a punchy, citrusy flavor that is certain to excite any coffee connoisseur. At Monarch Coffee Farm, every cup tells a story of dedication, heritage, and the love of coffee. From the exquisite Gesha to the versatile Hapa and the eagerly awaited Pacamara, Monarch Coffee invites you to savor the best of Kona - one sip at a time. So, for people who can’t visit a Hawaiian coffee farm, let Monarch Coffee bring the taste of paradise to the cup, transforming the daily grind into a truly royal experience.