Former CBS News President Wendy McMahon Says Bari Weiss' Role at Network Is Not 'Typical' for Editor-In-Chief

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Former CBS News president Wendy McMahon admitted that Bari Weiss’ approach to her editor-in-chief role is unusual. McMahon joined Status founder Oliver Darcy on a panel at Status Summit’s inaugural event on Wednesday, September 10, in New York City, per The Mirror U.S. Darcy probed the former CBS head about what she made of Weiss' work since her appointment in the role, asking, “She hasn't called you for advice. No?.” “[It] might help,” he quipped. “Well, I don't think it's typical,” she said.

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Former CBS News President Wendy McMahon Weighed in on Bari Weiss' Work at the Network

Source: @STATUS/YOUTUBE Wendy McMahon stated she doesn't know Bari Weiss but she can 'judge' her journalism.

McMahon preceded her answer to Darcy by stating, “I just want to point that out. I don't know Bari, and so I'm always hesitant to assign, you know, ill intent or judgment really without truly understanding the motivations or the mission.” “I can, though, judge the journalism, and I look forward to the season premiere of 60 Minutes this Sunday,” she added. She also urged others to watch the entire season as well so as to come to their own conclusions about Weiss' work.

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Source: @STATUS/YOUTUBE Wendy McMahon stated she will watch '60 Minutes' before making any comments.

She especially wanted them to ask themselves if they thought that 60 Minutes was “continuing to provide ambitious, objective journalism without fear or favor” under Weiss' leadership. In any case, she insisted that she was “withholding judgment” until she watched the entirety of 60 Minutes’ 59th Season unfold before making comments.

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Wendy McMahon Claimed That Her Last Year at CBS News Was Spent Fighting for '60 Minutes'

Source: @CBSNEWYORK/YOUTUBE Wendy McMahon left CBS News before Bari Weiss took over.

Many former correspondents and producers of the iconic evening news segment who were let go after Weiss took over as editor-in-chief have spoken out against her allegedly unprofessional conduct. They also accused her of attempting to restrict their ethical and unbiased reporting and even trying to inject falsehoods and misinformation into the stories. While McMahon left before Weiss took over, she claimed that her last year as CEO and President of CBS News was “largely spent defending, protecting, standing up for, and oftentimes fighting for the editorial independence of 60 Minutes.”

Source: @THEFREEPRESS/YOUTUBE Wendy McMahon said it's deeply concerning to have colleagues share their experience of facing unprofessional conduct under Bari Weiss.