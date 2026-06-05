Scott Pelley Firing Deepens '60 Minutes' Crisis Amid CBS Turmoil

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The drama inside 60 Minutes has moved from newsroom whispers to public rupture. CBS News terminated veteran correspondent Scott Pelley after he confronted new 60 Minutes executive producer Nick Bilton and accused CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss of “murdering” the legendary news program, according to reports. Pelley, who joined CBS in 1989 and became a 60 Minutes correspondent in 2004, is now the latest major figure to exit the show amid sweeping management changes.

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A Confrontation Turns Into a Firing

Source: MEGA He criticized the network’s leadership during a staff meeting.

Pelley reportedly told Bilton during a staff meeting that Weiss “does not love this place” and “was brought in to kill it.” Bilton, a tech journalist and filmmaker with no previous TV news experience, later fired Pelley in a termination letter that called his remarks a “performative display of hostility” and said Pelley had shown no interest in “contributing to the future success of the show.” Pelley pushed back after his firing, telling The New York Times that Bilton’s letter “betrays a complete misunderstanding of what we work for and what we live for at 60 Minutes.” He also called Weiss’ behavior “cold and callous and beneath the dignity of CBS News.”

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A Newsroom in Open Revolt

Source: CBS Mornings/YOUTUBE Several producers and correspondents also left '60 Minutes' including Cecilia Vega.

“What is happening at CBS News and 60 Minutes is not just a talent dispute. It is a very public institutional unraveling, and the leaked audio made sure everyone had a front row seat,” said Amore Philip, founder of Apples and Oranges Public Relations. Philip said Pelley’s firing fits a larger pattern at the show, following the departures of producer Tanya Simon, correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega, executive producer Bill Owens and Anderson Cooper. “That is not a personnel issue. That is a culture collapse,” Philip said. ​​”The leaked exchange showed how little confidence top talent has in the new management team at 60 Minutes and CBS News. You cannot walk that back with a memo.”

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Source: MEGA Scott Pelley accused CBS management of favoring the Trump Administration.

Pelley also issued a statement accusing new management of casting aside the show’s legacy “apparently to curry a moment of favor with the Trump administration.” He claimed he had been instructed to include “falsehoods and bias” in a politically sensitive story and said politicians had been invited to choose which reporter would interview them in a significant departure from journalistic norms.

Why the Leak Matters

Source: MEGA The newsroom conflict raised new questions about audience trust.