Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Host Tom Bergeron Returning as Judge After He Was Ousted: 'My Happy Place'

Tom Bergeron is back in the ballroom — this time, as a special guest judge. The former Dancing With the Stars host, 70, will return for the show's 20th anniversary episode on Tuesday, November 11. Bergeron was let go from the ABC franchise in 2020 after 15 years as the host. He was a part of the competition's 2005 debut and led almost 450 episodes.

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Tom Bergeron hosted 'Dancing With the Stars' alongside Erin Andrews.

"It feels really good," he expressed on the Wednesday, November 5, episode of Good Morning America. "I'm really looking forward to it. I have to credit Conrad Green, who was my original showrunner back in 2005. He really kind of extended the olive branch and got me reminiscing about all of the fond memories…and I’m really looking forward to getting back." Bergeron added, "I think 20 years of any primetime show is amazing, but for a show that's 20 years old that's also having a ratings resurgence — you're more likely to see a zebra playing the piano." He is honored to be making his DWTS comeback and is pleased to see that the competition show is "back to its essence." The 70-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate the news, posting an AI-generated video of himself morphing into a judge. "See ya Tuesday! 🥳💃🪩🕺🏻#20thanniversary," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram Source: @tombergeron/Instagram Tom Bergeron was the first-ever 'Dancing With the Stars' host.

In another interview on Wednesday, Bergeron hinted at a "wonderfully emotional, nostalgic night" to come next week. "In the audience will be a number of past champions and competitors. There’s a special dance challenge that is going to factor into the anniversary night that will evoke even more nostalgia," he described. "It’s going to be great. And I’ll tell you, it’s so much fun to watch my friends do the work. I don’t have to throw to commercials. I don’t have to worry about the timing. I’ll be respectful and sensitive of what Alfonso [Ribeiro] has to deal with, ’cause I’ve been there. But I’m just looking forward to being in an environment surrounded by people I really care about on live television, where there’s no second take. It’s my happy place."

Why Did Tom Bergeron Leave 'Dancing With the Stars'?

Source: MEGA Tom Bergeron left 'Dancing With the Stars' in 2020.

The television personality announced his DWTS departure in a shocking X post in 2020, hinting it wasn't solely his decision. "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me," he wrote. "It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" He reportedly left the show because he was upset over the casting of Donald Trump’s White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer in Season 28.

Source: MEGA Tom Bergeron reportedly left 'Dancing With the Stars' due to a political disagreement.

"My phone started blowing up [when Spicer was announced]. People were outraged," he explained on former pro Cheryl Burke’s podcast in 2023. "At that moment, I knew, this was probably my last season. Because of that one betrayal. Because I’d been lied to by people who were in charge. Up until that point, there were people of character there." Bergeron continued, "I wanted the viewers to know this was a step too far to me. This was a step too far on the cusp of an election year. And again — had it been a Democrat, same statement."

Source: MEGA Tom Bergeron will judge next week's 'Dancing With the Stars' episode.