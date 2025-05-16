Political Outrage: Former FBI Director James Comey Suggests America '86' Donald Trump in 'Deeply Concerning' Post

Former FBI Director James Comey posted a controversial message online about President Donald Trump on Thursday, May 15, claiming America should get rid of the Republican for good.

“Cool shell formation on my beach walk,” he captioned the now-deleted Instagram post of seashells spelling out “86 47.”

“86” is a term widely used in the restaurant industry when staff need to know what products are no longer in stock, while “47” represents Trump being the 47th president of America.