Donald Trump Assassination Attempt: Multiple U.S. Secret Service Agents Put on Leave Amid Investigation

Trump was only grazed on the ear, but tragically, one person in the crowd lost their life, and two others were injured.

Videos from the event captured Crooks' movements as he scoped out the area, walked around the fairgrounds, and positioned himself on the roof, just a few hundred yards from Trump.

Additionally, Crooks flew a drone over the rally and had been flagged by law enforcement. Despite this, he managed to evade both the police and the Secret Service, highlighting the significant security failure of the event.

