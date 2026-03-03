Former Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Says He's 'Appalled' by GOP's Questioning of Hillary Clinton Over Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

Bill O'Reilly didn't mince words when it came to House Republicans grilling Hillary Clinton over Jeffrey Epstein. During an appearance on NewsNation's On Balance, the former Fox News host did not hold back while reacting to Clinton's recent deposition before the House Oversight Committee.

'Appalled'

Source: @newsnationnow/Instagram Bill O’Reilly slammed Republicans for hauling Hillary Clinton into the Epstein hearing.

"Hillary Clinton never should have been called, and that makes a farce of our federal government to call the woman – whether you like her or not, she was secretary of state, first lady – put her in a position, try to embarrass her over nothing. I am appalled that happened," O'Reilly told host Leland Vittert. He doubled down on his stance, adding, "Never in a million years should Hillary Clinton have been called into that hearing. As far as the former president [Bill Clinton] is concerned, there's photographic evidence that he was cavorting with Epstein. That needs to be put into perspective, OK? But this whole thing is a farce. Everybody knows it's a farce. It's designed to embarrass the president of the United States. That's what it's designed to do."

View this post on Instagram Source: @newsnationnow/Instagram The former Fox News host said he was 'appalled' by the questioning.

Source: mega O'Reilly called the entire hearing a 'farce' designed to embarrass.

Bill went on to argue that if actual wrongdoing occurred, it should be addressed properly. "Now if there are crimes committed by the Justice Department, crimes of omission where they had evidence against people, participated in assaulting these young women, then those crimes should be adjudicated, absolutely," he said. "But to call in people to try to embarrass them – and it's fairly clear that President Donald Trump did not have anything to do with Epstein after their falling out. Even Bill Clinton said that in his sworn statements." Frustrated by the broader political implications, Bill questioned the motive behind the hearing. "Why are these doing this? Why are we doing this?" he concluded. "This is a pure smear Trump action, and it harms the country."

'I'm Done With This'

Source: mega Hillary Clinton stormed out of the deposition after learning a photo leaked.

Hillary's deposition made headlines for another reason as well. The former secretary of state reportedly stormed out of the session roughly 80 minutes in after learning that a photo from inside the deposition had been leaked. "I'm done with this," Hillary declared. "If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior," she added, raising her voice as lawmakers attempted to defuse the situation.

Source: mega The tense hearing also included clashes with GOP lawmakers.