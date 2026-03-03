Former Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Says He's 'Appalled' by GOP's Questioning of Hillary Clinton Over Epstein Files
March 3 2026, Published 4:56 p.m. ET
Bill O'Reilly didn't mince words when it came to House Republicans grilling Hillary Clinton over Jeffrey Epstein.
During an appearance on NewsNation's On Balance, the former Fox News host did not hold back while reacting to Clinton's recent deposition before the House Oversight Committee.
'Appalled'
"Hillary Clinton never should have been called, and that makes a farce of our federal government to call the woman – whether you like her or not, she was secretary of state, first lady – put her in a position, try to embarrass her over nothing. I am appalled that happened," O'Reilly told host Leland Vittert.
He doubled down on his stance, adding, "Never in a million years should Hillary Clinton have been called into that hearing. As far as the former president [Bill Clinton] is concerned, there's photographic evidence that he was cavorting with Epstein. That needs to be put into perspective, OK? But this whole thing is a farce. Everybody knows it's a farce. It's designed to embarrass the president of the United States. That's what it's designed to do."
Bill went on to argue that if actual wrongdoing occurred, it should be addressed properly.
"Now if there are crimes committed by the Justice Department, crimes of omission where they had evidence against people, participated in assaulting these young women, then those crimes should be adjudicated, absolutely," he said. "But to call in people to try to embarrass them – and it's fairly clear that President Donald Trump did not have anything to do with Epstein after their falling out. Even Bill Clinton said that in his sworn statements."
Frustrated by the broader political implications, Bill questioned the motive behind the hearing.
"Why are these doing this? Why are we doing this?" he concluded. "This is a pure smear Trump action, and it harms the country."
'I'm Done With This'
Hillary's deposition made headlines for another reason as well.
The former secretary of state reportedly stormed out of the session roughly 80 minutes in after learning that a photo from inside the deposition had been leaked.
"I'm done with this," Hillary declared.
"If you guys are doing that, I am done. You can hold me in contempt from now until the cows come home. This is just typical behavior," she added, raising her voice as lawmakers attempted to defuse the situation.
Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert admitted she had taken the picture before proceedings began and said, "I will take that down."
However, Hillary was unfazed. "It doesn't matter. We all are abiding by the same rules," she shot back, pointing toward the Republican as she banged her fist on the table.
Not long after, Hillary stood up and stormed out. The cameras were cut, and the deposition was restarted later that hour.