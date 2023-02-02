Successful Digital Marketer And Founder Of ATMTogether.Com, Paul Alex, On The Power Of Mindset

If anyone knows what impact the right mindset has in success, both in life and in business, it’s Paul Alex. Coming from a humble background and working several jobs on his way to the top, including working as a police detective, Alex has gone on to build a thriving corporate business bringing in multiple 7-figures in sheer profit annually.

Paul Alex is the CEO, and Founder of ATMTogether.com, a hugely successful digital business focused on the ATM Industry and has earned several millions in revenue within less than 18 months of starting. Alex is also focused on mentoring young entrepreneurs and sharing the same strategies that helped him succeed in business.

Currently, Paul Alex runs a multi-million-dollar digital business focused on building ATM Businesses nationwide and now owns the largest ATM Business Facebook™ group called “ATM Business for Beginners,” with an excess of 53,000 members.

While speaking about his foray into business, his experiences with people and various circumstances, and the principles that have helped him come, Alex puts everything down to having the right mindset. For the business-savvy policeman who founded ATMtogether.com, a privately-owned ATM business, mindset plays a fundamental role in the journey to success.

Alex, a second-generation Mexican immigrant who grew up in California, said, “It's all mindset. If you don't give up and keep trying, you'll make it eventually.” For Alex, who says he’s always been a go-getter right from a young age, growing up as a kid was tough to some extent.