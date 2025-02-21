EXCLUSIVE Founder and CEO of TRUBAR Erica Groussman 'Nearly Fell Over' When Bethenny Frankel Endorsed Her Brand: 'It Was Unreal' Source: TRUBAR Founder and CEO of TRUBAR Erica Groussman exclusively tells OK! she 'nearly fell over' when Bethenny Frankel gave her seal of approval about the brand.

Are you looking for a new healthy snack that was also approved by Bethenny Frankel (and we all know how hard it is to please the reality star!)? Well, look no further because TRUBAR is the perfect thing to nosh on.

TRUBAR 'satisfies your sweet tooth,' said the founder and CEO.

"TRUBAR was born out of my lifelong experience watching my mom try every diet under the sun. She was always searching for the perfect balance — something that made her feel good without feeling deprived. I took those lessons and ran with them, realizing that health and indulgence don’t have to be opposites. When I had my own family, I wanted to create something that felt like a treat but was packed with clean, plant-based ingredients — something I’d actually crave. That’s how TRUBAR came to life. It’s a protein bar that doesn’t taste like cardboard, doesn’t feel like a 'diet' product, and proves that you can have something nutritious that still satisfies your sweet tooth," Founder and CEO of TRUBAR Erica Groussman exclusively tells OK! of the product.

"TRUBAR isn’t just a protein bar — it’s a rebellion against every sad, chalky, 'This is good for you, we swear' bar out there. It’s proof that eating healthy doesn’t have to feel like a punishment. I want people to grab a TRUBAR and feel pure joy — like sneaking a bite of cake at midnight, except you don’t have to sneak because it’s actually good for you. No guilt, no weird aftertaste, no suffering—just indulgence in a better-for-you form. Because life’s too short for bad snacks," she continues.

The entrepreneur wanted to make a healthy bar that tastes good.

The entrepreneur knew she wanted to start the brand when she became a mom. "I realized how much I cared about what my family was eating. I wanted to give them something that wasn’t just healthy but actually delicious. Around the same time, I was also frustrated by the protein bars on the market — most of them tasted like punishment," she explains. From there, she set out to create something different.

"It all starts with taste. I refuse to launch a flavor that doesn’t make me want to eat the whole bar in one sitting. But the ingredients have to be just as good as the flavor," she says. "We use only plant-based, clean ingredients — no dairy, no gluten, no soy, no sugar alcohols, no seed oils. We don’t cut corners, and we don’t rely on artificial junk to make our bars taste good. If I wouldn’t give it to my own family, it doesn’t make the cut."

Bethenny Frankel endorsed the brand on TikTok.

Additionally, when Frankel, whom she met at a Super Bowl party and pitched her on the spot, praised the snack, she was elated. "It was unreal. Bethenny doesn’t sugarcoat anything — if she doesn’t like something, you’ll hear about it. So, when she took a bite and actually loved it, I nearly fell over," she says. "Seeing her genuinely excited about TRUBAR was a huge moment, but what made it even more special was that it came from another female entrepreneur who knows what it takes to build something from the ground up. She’s tough, she’s honest, and she’s seen it all — so her DAVOON stamp of approval meant everything!"

As for what's next, Groussman has something new in the works — however, she can't spill "all the details just yet!" "Let’s just say it’s going to be delicious. Also, Strawberry Shorty Got Cake is launching on February 27," she says.

The brand makes 'clean protein bars.'

