Chaos in L.A.: Local Fox News Crew Targeted by Protestors — 'Get Out!'

Protests in L.A. got out of hand when a Fox News crew got thrown out as tensions explode over Donald Trump's National Guard deployment.

"@foxla was NOT welcomed 😭😂 FULL VIDEO ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL 📍 #losangeles #news #protest #raw," one clip, which was posted on Instagram, showed the staffers getting kicked out.

"We don't want fake news! Get out of here!" people can be heard screaming.