Chaos in L.A.: Local Fox News Crew Targeted by Protestors — 'Get Out!'
Protests in L.A. got out of hand when a Fox News crew got thrown out as tensions explode over Donald Trump's National Guard deployment.
"@foxla was NOT welcomed 😭😂 FULL VIDEO ON MY YOUTUBE CHANNEL 📍 #losangeles #news #protest #raw," one clip, which was posted on Instagram, showed the staffers getting kicked out.
"We don't want fake news! Get out of here!" people can be heard screaming.
People had a lot to say about the incident.
One person wrote, "Is anyone really surprised that they don't know the difference between Fox News and a local Fox affiliate network? 🤦♂️," while another said, "Haha fake news? Who you waiting for? CNN? 😂😂🤡🤡."
A third person added, "They only like freedom of speech when they control it. Typical libertards."
A fourth person said, "Buh bye FOX!!🦊."
During the broadcast of Fox News' The Big Weekend Show, U.S. border czar Tom Homan said the National Guard was called upon amid the chaos.
"This is about enforcing the law and again, we're not going to apologize for doing it," Homan said on June 7. "We're stepping up… we were already mobilizing. We're going to bring National Guard in tonight. We're going to continue doing our job. We're going to push back on these people and we're going to enforce the law.
Trump took to Truth Social to call out California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass.
"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem," the president fumed. "[Riots and looters], the way it should be solved."
Trump spoke at the White House on Monday, June 9, about Newsom and the attorney general suing him for federalizing the state's National Guard.
"You watch same clips I did: cars burning, people rioting, we stopped it," he said. "If we didn't do the job, that place would be burning down just like the houses. I feel we had no choice ... We did the right thing."
In response, Bass then called on people to protest peacefully so they "don’t fall into the Trump Administration’s trap."
"Protest peacefully. Looting and vandalism will not be tolerated," Bass wrote. "Let me be absolutely clear – as a united city, we are demanding the end to these lawless attacks on our communities. Los Angeles will always stand with EVERYONE who calls our city home."