FOX LA and TikTok Launch Groundbreaking 'TikTok Tuesday' Segment

fox la and tiktok launch groundbreaking tiktok tuesday segment
Dec. 8 2025, Published 1:57 a.m. ET

Pioneering Initiative Led by TV Veteran Christine Lusita and Dare to be Different Agency Seamlessly Blends Digital and Traditional Audiences Through Simultaneous Live Broadcasting and Streaming.

FOX LA and TikTok have united forces for a new weekly segment titled "TikTok Tuesday," designed to highlight the entertainment platform's top trends and curated picks.

This groundbreaking initiative effectively bridges the worlds of traditional television and TikTok Live via a shared, simultaneous livestream experience.

The media landscape is rapidly evolving: the focus is shifting from simply building brands to cultivating trends. This transformation is driven by the fact that modern viewers simultaneously consume television content and shop online. This parallel behavior heralds a new forum and an entirely new wave of integrated commerce.

In just three short weeks on-air, the segment has already captivated audiences, garnering over 500 million impressions and counting.

The successful run is slated to continue through the end of January, setting a new milestone for synergistic television partnerships and innovative audience engagement across multiple platforms.

Tune in Tuesday's at 9:20 on FOX, Good Day LA!

