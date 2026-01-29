Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Dragged After Mistaking Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on Live TV: 'Confusing Them Is Crazy'

Article continues below advertisement

Fox News host Laura Ingraham was dragged by viewers after she mixed up rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B during a recent segment. The media personality, 62, was discussing Trump's budding relationship with Minaj, 43, who recently declared herself the president's "No. 1 fan."

Laura Ingraham Highlighted Cardi B's 'WAP'

Source: MEGA Laura Ingraham confused Nicki Minaj for Cardi B on a live broadcast.

"Now Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump, conservatives, including myself, were beyond disgusted by some of her lyrics in her songs over the years," Ingraham detailed, highlighting the song "WAP," which stands for "Wet A-- P----." "I won't say what that stands for, but ..." she said before glancing off camera and quickly correcting herself. "Oh, that's Cardi B. That's how bad I am. That's Cardi B. I stand corrected."

Ingraham: Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump—conservatives, including myself, were disgusted by lyrics in some of her songs over the years. WAP—I won’t say what that stands for. pic.twitter.com/BfoR9Szee3 — Acyn (@Acyn) January 29, 2026 Source: @ACYN/X Laura Ingraham believes Nicki Minaj is the artist behind 'WAP.'

Social Media Reacted to Laura Ingraham's Blunder

Source: Fox News/YouTube Laura Ingraham's live television blunder went viral.

The live television moment quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions online. "Wait, Nicki sang WAP? Since when?" one critic wrote, while another added, "Imagine being a journalist speaking on live television and getting the facts wrong 😑." "Confusing Nicki and Cardi is crazy. But to them we all lookalike," a third said. "Nicki throwing her career away for MAGA & they don’t even know her songs 😭."

Nicki Minaj Joined Donald Trump Earlier This Week

Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X Nicki Minaj was by Donald Trump's side during the president's Trump Account Summit.

The "Moment 4 Life" artist made headlines on Wednesday, January 26, when she was spotted holding the president's hand while giving a speech at his Trump Account Summit. "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change ... The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she addressed the audience. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Nicki Minaj Flaunted Trump Gold Card

Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X Nicki Minaj revealed that she was a recipient of a Trump Gold Card.