or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Nicki Minaj
OK LogoPolitics

Nicki Minaj Tightly Grasps Donald Trump's Discolored Hand at Summit as She Gushes Over Being His 'No. 1 Fan'

image of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X

Nicki Minaj appeared with Donald Trump during a summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28, where she held onto his bruised hand.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj had Donald Trump right by her side at his Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28.

The "Anaconda" rapper, 43, made waves after she held on tightly to the president's seemingly discolored and bruised hand during her speech at the podium.

Article continues below advertisement

The Rapper Is Donald Trump's Biggest Fan!

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @simbaoffperc/X

Nicki Minaj showed her love and support for Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Minaj further declared her admiration and support for Trump, 79, telling the crowd: "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."

"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she proudly went on. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Article continues below advertisement

image of Nicki Minaj and Donald Trump
Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X

The rapper said she is the president's 'No. 1' fan.

The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress also pledged to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to the Trump accounts.

The initiative is part of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," which will provide American kids with tax-advantaged investment accounts.

Before her appearance, Minaj took to X to gush over the bill. “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life,” she wrote on X. “In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy.”

MORE ON:
Nicki Minaj

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Has Expressed Her Love for the President Previously

image of Nicki Minaj
Source: MEGA

Nicki Minaj gushed over Donald Trump last month.

Minaj has praised Trump in the past, joining Erika Kirk onstage in December 2025 at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.

“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” the “Beez in the Trap” singer said. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance.”

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them,” she added. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Donald Trump Has Often Been Seen With Bruises on His Hands

image of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The businessman's hands have looked discolored in previous appearances.

As for the businessman's blackened fist, he has been seen in recent months with bandages on the outside of his palm.

On January 22, he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he sported a purple bruise on top of his hand.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the discoloration to Trump "hitting his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.