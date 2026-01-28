Nicki Minaj Tightly Grasps Donald Trump's Discolored Hand at Summit as She Gushes Over Being His 'No. 1 Fan'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The Rapper Is Donald Trump's Biggest Fan!

Nicki Minaj speaks at Trump’s Account Summit



“I am probably the president’s #1 fan and that’s not going to change.”



pic.twitter.com/cxDs9M6f5m — ꜱɪᴍʙᴀ 🦁 (@simbaoffperc) January 28, 2026 Source: @simbaoffperc/X Nicki Minaj showed her love and support for Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Minaj further declared her admiration and support for Trump, 79, telling the crowd: "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change." "The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she proudly went on. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @EnjoyMissJanet/X The rapper said she is the president's 'No. 1' fan.

The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress also pledged to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to the Trump accounts. The initiative is part of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," which will provide American kids with tax-advantaged investment accounts. Before her appearance, Minaj took to X to gush over the bill. “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life,” she wrote on X. “In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nicki Minaj Has Expressed Her Love for the President Previously

Source: MEGA Nicki Minaj gushed over Donald Trump last month.

Minaj has praised Trump in the past, joining Erika Kirk onstage in December 2025 at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. “Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” the “Beez in the Trap” singer said. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance.” “This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them,” she added. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Donald Trump Has Often Been Seen With Bruises on His Hands

Source: MEGA The businessman's hands have looked discolored in previous appearances.