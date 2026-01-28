Nicki Minaj Tightly Grasps Donald Trump's Discolored Hand at Summit as She Gushes Over Being His 'No. 1 Fan'
Jan. 28 2026, Published 5:19 p.m. ET
Nicki Minaj had Donald Trump right by her side at his Trump Accounts Summit in Washington, D.C., on January 28.
The "Anaconda" rapper, 43, made waves after she held on tightly to the president's seemingly discolored and bruised hand during her speech at the podium.
The Rapper Is Donald Trump's Biggest Fan!
Minaj further declared her admiration and support for Trump, 79, telling the crowd: "I am probably the president's No. 1 fan, and that's not going to change."
"The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it's going to motivate all of us to support him more," she proudly went on. "We're not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?"
The Barbershop: The Next Cut actress also pledged to contribute between $150,000 and $300,000 to the Trump accounts.
The initiative is part of Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act," which will provide American kids with tax-advantaged investment accounts.
Before her appearance, Minaj took to X to gush over the bill. “Early financial literacy & financial support for our children will give them a major head start in life,” she wrote on X. “In some cases, they will end up teaching their very own parents how to invest & what to invest in. This makes me very happy.”
Nicki Minaj Has Expressed Her Love for the President Previously
Minaj has praised Trump in the past, joining Erika Kirk onstage in December 2025 at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.
“Dear young men, you have amazing role models like our handsome, dashing president,” the “Beez in the Trap” singer said. “And you have amazing role models like the assassin, J.D. Vance.”
“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president, he makes me … well, I love both of them,” she added. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”
Donald Trump Has Often Been Seen With Bruises on His Hands
As for the businessman's blackened fist, he has been seen in recent months with bandages on the outside of his palm.
On January 22, he was spotted at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he sported a purple bruise on top of his hand.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributed the discoloration to Trump "hitting his hand on the corner of the signing table, causing it to bruise."