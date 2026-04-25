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Fox News Host Wishes Prince Harry 'Would Stop Trying So Hard to Stay Relevant' After Donald Trump Dismissed Duke's Visit to Ukraine

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Laura Ingraham and Raymond Arroyo discussed Prince Harry's recent trip to Ukraine.

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April 25 2026, Published 3:17 p.m. ET

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Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo slammed Prince Harry during the April 24 episode of The Ingraham Angle.

The commentator spoke with host Laura Ingraham about the Duke of Sussex's recent visit to Ukraine and blasted the royal for his political agenda.

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Prince Harry and King Charles Have Been Estranged for Years

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King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting the U.S. on April 27.

"I wish Prince Harry would stop trying so hard to stay relevant and attempting to dictate American politics and foreign policy," Arroyo scoffed.

"Harry and King Charles haven't seen each other in 19 months and Harry is always trying to stay relevant," he continued.

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Prince Harry Traveled to Ukraine on April 23

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Source: Fox News

Fox News host Raymond Arroyo slammed Prince Harry during the April 24 episode of 'The Ingraham Angle.'

"He just went to Ukraine and it's really a stunt to draw attention away from his father's upcoming state visit to the United States," Arroyo said. "When Harry gets family relations correct, then we will talk to him about international ones."

"So he went from Montecito to make the big trip to Kyiv and now he's an expert on Ukraine?" Ingraham chimed in.

Harry, 41, and wife, Meghan Markle, moved to Montectio, Calif. in 2020 after splitting from the royal family. The two have been estranged from Charles, 77, and the rest of The Firm for years.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make a State Visit to the U.S. on April 27

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montectio, Calif. in 2020.

Charles and Queen Camilla will be jetting off to make a state visit to the U.S. on April 27 where they will be seeing Donald Trump. It will be the first visit by a British monarch since May 2007 when Queen Elizabeth met with former president George W. Bush.

As for the Invictus Games founder, he traveled to Kyiv on April 23 and called on Russian president Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war.

"This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability," he said.

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Donald Trump commented on the Duke of Sussex's Ukraine visit.

"I am here as a soldier who understands service, as a humanitarian who has seen the human cost of conflict, and as a friend of Ukraine who believes the world must not grow used to this war or numb to its consequences," the army veteran went on.

Trump, 79, then blasted Harry when he spoke to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday.

"Prince Harry is not speaking for the U.K. That's for sure," the POTUS said. "I think I'm speaking for the U.K. more than Prince Harry, but I appreciate his advice."

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