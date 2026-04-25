Fox News Host Wishes Prince Harry 'Would Stop Trying So Hard to Stay Relevant' After Donald Trump Dismissed Duke's Visit to Ukraine

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Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo slammed Prince Harry during the April 24 episode of The Ingraham Angle. The commentator spoke with host Laura Ingraham about the Duke of Sussex's recent visit to Ukraine and blasted the royal for his political agenda.

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Prince Harry and King Charles Have Been Estranged for Years

Source: MEGA King Charles and Queen Camilla will be visiting the U.S. on April 27.

"I wish Prince Harry would stop trying so hard to stay relevant and attempting to dictate American politics and foreign policy," Arroyo scoffed. "Harry and King Charles haven't seen each other in 19 months and Harry is always trying to stay relevant," he continued.

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Prince Harry Traveled to Ukraine on April 23

Source: Fox News Fox News host Raymond Arroyo slammed Prince Harry during the April 24 episode of 'The Ingraham Angle.'

"He just went to Ukraine and it's really a stunt to draw attention away from his father's upcoming state visit to the United States," Arroyo said. "When Harry gets family relations correct, then we will talk to him about international ones." "So he went from Montecito to make the big trip to Kyiv and now he's an expert on Ukraine?" Ingraham chimed in. Harry, 41, and wife, Meghan Markle, moved to Montectio, Calif. in 2020 after splitting from the royal family. The two have been estranged from Charles, 77, and the rest of The Firm for years.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Make a State Visit to the U.S. on April 27

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montectio, Calif. in 2020.

Charles and Queen Camilla will be jetting off to make a state visit to the U.S. on April 27 where they will be seeing Donald Trump. It will be the first visit by a British monarch since May 2007 when Queen Elizabeth met with former president George W. Bush. As for the Invictus Games founder, he traveled to Kyiv on April 23 and called on Russian president Vladimir Putin to put an end to the war. "This is a moment for American leadership, a moment for America to show that it can honor its international treaty obligations, not out of charity, but out of its own enduring role in global security and strategic stability," he said.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump commented on the Duke of Sussex's Ukraine visit.