Politics Fox News Hosts Slam Harry Styles for Tribute to Man Shot by ICE, Labels Audience 'Pro-Machete People' Source: MEGA Fox hosts were aghast Harry Styles mentioned Oscar Belgal at his Madison Square Garden show. Adam Downer Oct. 13 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News hosts reacted with fury after Harry Styles paid tribute to Oscar Belgal, the Dominican man shot in the neck by ICE agents in New York last week. The hosts of Tuesday, October 13's Fox & Friends ranted that they were worried their children could be "subjected" to "pro-machete people" after the pop singer briefly paused his NYC concert at Madison Square Garden to say, “I just wanted to take a moment to think about Oscar Belgal tonight, and I want us to just think and remember to just look after each other.”

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Brian Kilmeade Accuses Styles' Crowd of Being 'Pro-Machete'

Source: MEGA Kilmeade rattled off the allegations against Belgal.

The network's Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt were horrified that the "Watermelon Sugar" singer spoke about Belgal, who was shot seven times in his car, which also held his 5-year-old son. Kilmeade immediately began listing the criminal allegations against Belgal that ICE and DHS have levied. He also added that Belgal attacked people with a "machete," referring to a story one of Belgal's neighbors told the New York Post about a time Belgal allegedly threatened the neighbor with the weapon during an argument. The fact that Styles' audience applauded the singer's brief statement made Kilmeade label the crowd "pro-machete people."

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Earhardt Horrified by Applause

Source: MEGA Earhardt (center) couldn't believe audience members would support Belgal.

Earhardt couldn't believe children had to hear Styles' message. “I have a child who's 10, a lot of her friends love Harry Styles so all the moms are getting groups together and going to these concerts,” she said. “I wanted to take [my daughter] to it — now I'm like, I don't want her to be subjected to that! And of course, everyone in the audience is clapping!” “People online are saying that you're glorifying someone with a criminal record! This is a guy that police were trying to arrest because he's broken the law!” the TV star cried. Styles is in the midst of a Madison Square Garden residency, which will last until October 31.

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New Yorkers Outraged Over Belgal's Shooting

Source: MEGA Mamdani has led New Yorkers' outrage over the shooting.

The shooting of Belgal in Marble Hill led to civil unrest in New York City. Mayor Zohran Mamdani called for the abolition of ICE and specifically called out the undercover tactics ICE used in the incident with Belgal. Belgal was approached by a plainclothes officer wearing a construction vest carrying a rifle before trying to escape. Mamdani said the ICE agent was indistinguishable from a potential "mass shooter." He demanded ICE cease operations in New York.

Belgal Held in 'Inhumane Conditions'

Source: DHS Belgal is being held in a prison in Brooklyn.