TRUE CRIME NEWS Fox's Clay Travis Says He 'Agrees' With Sunny Hostin on Cornell 7 and Clancy Trial: 'No, I Have Not Been Hacked' Source: MEGA/@CLAYTRAVISOUTKICK/INSTAGRAM Fox News contributor Clay Travis said he agreed with 'The View' co-host Sunny Hostin two days in a row. Brittany Vincent Oct. 7 2026, Updated 7:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News contributor Clay Travis said he sides with The View co-host Sunny Hostin two days in a row regarding her statements on the Cornell University sexual assault case and her criticism of Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney. “I agree with everything Sunny Hostin says here about the alleged Cornell r--- case. And no, I have not been hacked. She’s 100% right,” Travis wrote on X on Wednesday, September 30, when posting a video of Hostin’s comments originally posted by an editor at NewsBusters.

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I agree with everything Sunny Hostin says here about the alleged Cornell rape case. And no, I have not been hacked. She’s 100% right. https://t.co/P8nNoZyQSc — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 30, 2026

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Hostin Said the Cornell 7 Story Is Being Reported ‘Unfairly’

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Hostin said people are reporting the Cornell 7 story 'inaccurately' and 'unfairly.'

Hostin, a former federal prosecutor, discussed the case on The View on Tuesday, September 29, saying she wanted to “talk about the law for a second.” She then read aloud from the nine-page written statement that was submitted by Jane Doe, the alleged victim in the case, after she was allegedly assaulted in 2024. Hostin argued that under New York law, “voluntary intoxication or drug use that merely impairs judgment does not legally constitute an inability to consent to sexual activity.” She added, “The pictures of these young men who have not been charged, not been adjudicated are being plastered all over the internet. I think people are reporting this story inaccurately. I think they’re reporting it unfairly.”

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Co-Hosts Pushed Back

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Co-host Joy Behar pushed back on Hostin’s analysis during the segment.

Hostin said that based on Doe’s 2024 statement, there was “no way” any prosecutor would have brought the case. Co-host Lisa Ling added that Doe had gone to the fraternity house “highly intoxicated,” and co-host Joy Behar said, “She was intoxicated,” before adding, “That doesn’t have anything to do with the fact that the guys attacked her, whether she’s drunk or not.” Hostin defended her original assessment. “I will just tell you, again, I’m dealing with the facts. I’m not judging. I would hope that our young men don’t behave this way. I think it’s morally wrong, but I’m not judging,” Hostin said during a segment clip.

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A Second Agreement

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE Travis wrote that Hostin was '100% correct again' about Lindsay Clancy’s attorney.

On Wednesday, September 30, Hostin criticized Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, for arguing in court that there was “no evidence” Clancy killed her three children. “I don’t understand how you can spend an entire trial arguing that she did it, but she is not criminally responsible because she was suffering from a psychotic episode and postpartum psychosis, and then turn around in front of the very same judge and say there’s no evidence she did it,” Hostin said. Travis, who rarely sides with The View’s co-hosts, posted this video on Thursday, October 1, and commented once more. “Sunny Hostin is 100% correct again," he wrote. "On the Lindsay Clancy attorney now saying she didn’t do it after first arguing she did it but lacked the mental capacity to be responsible. Two days in a row for Sunny! It’s an upside-down world. Credit to her again.”

Both Cases Remain Unsolved

Source: THE VIEW/YOUTUBE The Cornell case is headed to a grand jury, and Lindsay Clancy’s next hearing is set for Monday, November 2.