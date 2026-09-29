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Lindsay Clancy Lawyer Kevin Reddington 'Tired' of Claims He's 'Doing Horrible Things' to Holdout Juror: 'I Filed One Motion'

Split image of Michael Desronvil and Kevin Reddington
Source: EDWARD PALTZIK AND TYLER COX, AP

Kevin Reddington complained about the criticism sent his way.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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Lindsay Clancy's defense attorney Kevin Reddington complained that he's "tired" of claims he mistreated the infamous holdout juror who prevented Clancy's acquittal in her murder trial.

The 75-year-old lawyer's comments came as he discussed the media frenzy around the trial while speaking in court on Tuesday, September 29.

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Reddington Asked a Judge to Look Into Juror's Phone Records

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Photo of Reddington complained about the holdout juror.
Source: AP

Reddington complained about the holdout juror.

Clancy's trial was declared a mistrial on September 4 after one holdout juror refused to agree to acquit her. Clancy admitted to killing her three children but the defense argued she should not be held criminally responsible as she was in the throes of severe postpartum psychosis.

Reddington made no secret of his frustration with the holdout juror, later identified as Michael Desronvil. He complained on television that he felt Desronvil refused to accept Judge William Sullivan's explanation of "reasonable doubt" and said the juror had "robbed" his client of an acquittal.

On September 18, Reddington asked Sullivan to investigate Desronvil's cell phone records, suggesting that the juror used his phone to obtain outside information during the trial.

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The Juror Slammed Reddington

Photo of Desronvil has complained about Reddington.
Source: EDWARD PALTZIK AND TYLER COX

Desronvil has complained about Lindsay Clancy's lawyer.

Desronvil, who kept his identity hidden from the public for weeks, slammed Reddington.

He claimed that Reddington's comments about him amounted to doxxing and were meant to ridicule him. He intends to file a bar complaint against the lawyer.

Desronvil has maintained that he understood the concept of "reasonable doubt" but was steadfast in his belief that Clancy was in her right mind and had deliberately planned to murder her children.

“I didn’t have any doubts,” he said in a statement. “As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented.”

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Redidngton Complained About Republican Politicians' Comments

Photo of Reddington complained about 'President Trump' and others' comments.
Source: AP

Reddington complained about 'President Trump' and others' comments about Lindsay Clancy.

Reddington's complaints about accusations against him came amidst his broader complaints regarding the media and political circus circling the trial.

In particular, he slammed how comments made by Republican politicians had muddied the water against his client. He also argued that the trial should have been bifurcated into two separate cases.

"Now, many, many laypeople have difficulty understanding the concept of the bifurcation and say, ‘Well, you know, she admitted that she did it, so she’s guilty. And therefore she’s just guilty,'" Reddington stated. "And then they go off on a tangent about all of these horrific allegations, you know, that she’s a demon and she’s possessed and she should be executed, and this is coming from politicians, you know, from President Trump all the way down."

Judge Sullivan Will Rule on Gag Order Request

Photo of Judge Sullivan will rule on the gag order request in November.
Source: AP

Judge Sullivan will rule on the gag order request in November.

Prior to the September 29 hearing, prosecutors called for a gag order in light of what they called Reddington's "disturbing" comments about Desronvil.

"This court can and should limit the extrajudicial statements made in this case," the prosecution argued.

Sullivan said he will consider the motion and will announce his decision at the next court hearing, scheduled for November 2.

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