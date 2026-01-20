Fran Drescher Says Her Gay Ex-Husband Is a 'C---block' When It Comes to Dating: 'I Take Him to Everything'

Article continues below advertisement

Fran Drescher revealed her close bond with her gay ex-husband is a big reason why dating hasn’t moved to the top of her priority list. The Nanny alum talked about Peter Marc Jacobson, whom she met when she was just 15 years old. The pair married in 1978, divorced in 1999, and publicly navigated Jacobson’s coming out as gay around the same time their hit sitcom ended.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fran Drescher said her close bond with her gay ex-husband makes dating less important to her.

Article continues below advertisement

“It takes a lot of work!” Drescher said of being in a relationship. “Selfishly, I don’t want to compromise." “That's a lot of what it is when you're with somebody...but the more you live on your own, the less you want to do that, and the less you need it if you happen to have a gay ex-husband. I can have friends with benefits. That's easy,” Drescher, 68, said of dating. “But because I have Peter, I think he's a bit of a c---block. I take him to everything, and I don't really care. I have a gay ex-husband — live with it! But I've been with him since I was 15. Who can compete with that?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress explained that being in a relationship takes work.

Article continues below advertisement

While it took time to rebuild their friendship after the split, Drescher said they’re now closer than ever. According to Drescher, the connection she and Jacobson share goes far beyond a traditional ex-spouse relationship. “But we are soulmates. So soulmates really can't ever [split]...they're like magnets, and we just had to figure out how to be happily divorced, and we so are,” she explained. “We travel together now, and my family is his family and it's great. I mean, we feel very blessed that we cherish each other the way we do.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Fran Drescher joked that her ex Peter Marc Jacobson is a 'c---block' because she brings him everywhere.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress also reflected on how her perspective on marriage has evolved over the years. “I'm a Buddhist or a Bu-Jew, if you want to call it that. I'm always trying to think, how can I take this experience and grow through it to be better than I was before?” she said. “You're not supposed to be married to everybody just because you love them, and you learn that the hard way very often.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former couple divorced in 1999 but now consider themselves soulmates.

Article continues below advertisement

Drescher added that she’s learned not to place unrealistic expectations on romantic partners. “We put a lot on our mate that we don't so much put on our friends,” she said. “So sometimes, that feeling that you had way back in the beginning… you can kind of rekindle that if you just pare it down to much simpler expectations. And we're good with that.”