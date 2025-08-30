or
Fran Drescher Reunites With 'The Nanny' Costars for an Unforgettable Night of Theater: Photos

Composite Photos of Fran Drescher and Renee Taylor
Source: Mega; @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Fran Drescher reunited with her 'The Nanny' costars in Massachusetts!

Profile Image

Aug. 30 2025, Published 6:29 p.m. ET

Fran Drescher brought a touch of nostalgia to Massachusetts recently, reuniting with her beloved The Nanny costars for a night filled with heartfelt memories. The actress, 67, attended the performance of Dying Is No Excuse!, a play written by her sitcom mom Renée Taylor.

In the play, Taylor, who portrayed Sylvia Fine on the iconic sitcom, explores the life and love she shared with her late husband Joe Bologna. Adding to the evening's significance, Nicholle Tom, who starred as Maggie Sheffield, the oldest of the three Sheffield children, takes on the role of Taylor in the production.

Composite Photos of Fran Drescher
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Fran Drescher called Renée Taylor a 'magical genius' during their theater reunion.

Drescher celebrated the occasion on Instagram, sharing her excitement about the event. "Last night at The Unicorn Theater in Stockbridge, Mass., a magical night of theater happened," she wrote. "Renee Taylor wrote the play, Dying Is No Excuse! This triumph celebrates the creative and complex love filled marriage & relationship between Renee Taylor & Joe Bologna."

The actress praised Taylor, 92, calling her "a magical genius who opens and closes the show." Drescher elaborated on the play's captivating flashback scenes that span Taylor's life from age 30 through her experiences on The Nanny and Bologna's battle with cancer.

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: Mega

Fran Drescher reunited with her 'Nanny' cast.

Drescher frequently shared her love and support for Taylor on social media, especially on Instagram. They've reunited for special occasions like Mother's Day.

Taylor shared on Instagram, “Having Mother’s Day brunch with the ‘real’ Sylvia and ‘our’ beautiful daughter, Fran.”

fran drescher

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: Mega

Fran Drescher played Fran Fine in the 1990s sitcom.

She highlighted Tom's impressive performance, stating, "The top notch cast is led by The Nanny costar Nicholle Tom who is both fearless & incredible as Renee and Jack Maxwell of Booze Traveler in a tour de force performance as Joe! The supporting cast are major character actor pros who play multiple characters and breathe life into the many faces throughout their lives."

Drescher even gave a nod to The Nanny's Emmy-winning costume designer Brenda Cooper, who designed the costumes for the show.

Photo of Fran Drescher
Source: @officialfrandrescher/Instagram

Fran Drescher praised Renée Taylor's play 'Dying Is No Excuse!' in Massachusetts.

In a heartfelt message, Tom expressed her gratitude for Drescher's kind words in the comments, writing: "Thank you so much for coming! It was amazing to see you and Peter! Your support means the world to me… Xoxox."

This reunion serves as a beautiful reminder of the strong bonds formed on set and the enduring legacy of The Nanny. In 2018, Cooper shared how she crafted Drescher's iconic style for the show, stating, "I wanted to make a statement of style, wit and humor, all combined. Fran gave me my wings and she trusted me. We were a match made in heaven."

