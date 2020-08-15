New REELZ Documentary Reveals The Serious Side Of 'The Nanny' Star Fran Drescher

Known for her iconic voice and larger than life personality, The Nanny’s Fran Drescher was one of the most popular ’90s sitcom stars.

Now, a new REELZ tell-all doc Fran Drescher: In My Own Words reveals the hit comedy might have never happened and takes a closer look at the serious side of the actress.

Growing up in Queens, Drescher dreamed of the Hollywood life. Finding a kindred spirit in teenage soulmate Peter Jacobson, the two dedicated themselves to theater and then film and television, falling in love along the way.

After small parts in films like Saturday Night Fever, the spunky brunette moved from New York to L.A. where she and Peter got married. Although she was working steadily, Drescher was frustrated with not being recognized for her unique abilities but a chance encounter with the head of CBS changed everything. She successfully developed, pitched and sold The Nanny to the network and launched her to sitcom superstardom. The hit sitcom went on to air for six season.

While she relished her new found fame, Drescher quickly learned there was a dark side to Hollywood. At the height of her success, he media uncovered and reported on a horrific assault she and her husband had survived years earlier. While in therapy to recover from the assault, Jacobson revealed that he was gay, severing their long-time relationship as colleagues and partners.

After the show ended Drescher continued to work in television but nothing quite stuck The Nanny did. She also learned that she had uterine cancer. Surviving gave her a new mission, an organization she founded called Cancer Schamncer, dedicated to teaching people how to avoid cancer and giving survivors support. Her battle with cancer, from which she completely recovered, brought her and Jacobson back together as soulmates, a special and unique friendship that continues to this day.

In 2020, she returned to TV starring in the NBC comedy Indebted, created by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy.

In 2020, she returned to TV starring in the NBC comedy Indebted, created by Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy.