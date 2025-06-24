Festival Horror: 145 Attendees Stabbed With Syringes Amid Disturbing Social Media Calls for Attacks
Around 145 festival-goers fell victim to horrific syringe stabbings at a music festival in France, majority of which are women and teenage girls.
This alarming wave of attacks sent multiple attendees to the hospital for toxicology tests amid fears they may have been injected with an unknown poison.
The Fête de la Musique festival, celebrated across France, brought millions to the cobblestone streets on Saturday, June 21. However, reports of stabbings marred the celebration, with 13 victims targeted in Paris alone after the capital drew "unprecedented crowds," police confirmed.
Disgusting social media posts circulated before the event, calling for attacks on women, according to Le Monde. Authorities have since arrested 12 individuals in connection with these vile acts.
A French feminist influencer previously warned on social media that men had threatened to prick people with syringes during one of France's biggest music festival events. Agence France-Presse also reported that prior to the event, some took to Snapchat and other social media to for targeting women during the festivities.
France's Interior Ministry said three people reported feeling unwell, including a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male.
In the southwestern city of Angoulême, about 50 individuals were reported stabbed. The exact contents of the syringes remain unclear, leading to concerns that they may have contained a dangerous chemical, including the date-rape drug GHB. Some victims reported feeling unwell, experiencing dizziness or sudden illness, and were taken to hospitals for toxicological tests.
In the northeastern city of Metz, one man allegedly attacked ten girls with a syringe. Authorities apprehended the suspect after analyzing CCTV footage, according to Mayor François Grosdidier.
He stated, "The municipal police identified him on Rue Serpenoise, arrested him, and made him available to the National Police and the Justice Department. I hope that the investigation, particularly through the examination of his cellphone, will lead to the identification of other attackers."
The nationwide festivities also saw law enforcement arrest approximately 370 individuals for various offenses. This incident follows another tragic event, where a bride was fatally shot at her own wedding.
Reports indicate that a gang of four hooded gunmen opened fire on the couple as they exited the celebration.
According to the Carpentras prosecutor's office, the bride was killed, along with one of the attackers, allegedly crushed by the groom's vehicle as he attempted to flee.