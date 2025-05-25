Holly Madison Sounds Alarm on Drug GHB in Chilling New Season of 'The Playboy Murders'

Holly Madison returned in 'The Playboy Murders' Season 3 to spotlight the dangers of GHB.

Holly Madison shed the light on this drug as she explored the dark side of the Playboy legacy in Investigation Discovery's gripping docuseries, The Playboy Murders .

Once marketed as a party enhancer, this colorless, odorless substance is often found in drinks, and almost entirely linked with non-consensual intercourse.

Silent, swift, and nearly undetectable — GHB has earned a chilling nickname: the "date rape drug."

Holly Madison warned how easy it is to spike drinks with GHB.

As the executive producer and host, Madison wanted to shine light on the harrowing stories behind the deaths intertwined with the iconic brand.

In a sneak peek for Season 3, Madison bravely warned about the ubiquitous dangers of GHB.

"GHB is extremely scary because it doesn't look or taste or smell like anything. Oftentimes, people don't even know it's been put in their drink until it's too late," Madison, 45, said in a clip from the upcoming episode.