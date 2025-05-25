Holly Madison Sounds Alarm on Drug GHB in Chilling New Season of 'The Playboy Murders'
Silent, swift, and nearly undetectable — GHB has earned a chilling nickname: the "date rape drug."
Once marketed as a party enhancer, this colorless, odorless substance is often found in drinks, and almost entirely linked with non-consensual intercourse.
Holly Madison shed the light on this drug as she explored the dark side of the Playboy legacy in Investigation Discovery's gripping docuseries, The Playboy Murders.
As the executive producer and host, Madison wanted to shine light on the harrowing stories behind the deaths intertwined with the iconic brand.
In a sneak peek for Season 3, Madison bravely warned about the ubiquitous dangers of GHB.
"GHB is extremely scary because it doesn't look or taste or smell like anything. Oftentimes, people don't even know it's been put in their drink until it's too late," Madison, 45, said in a clip from the upcoming episode.
"When somebody slips that into someone else's drink, they want that person to be incoherent and passed out so they can have s-- with them without any resistance or consent," she added.
This new season delves into chilling accounts revealing how women connected to Playboy frequently found themselves ensnared in toxic environments fueled by power dynamics and drugs.
Former Playboy casting director Sam Rhima and Nik Richie, founder of gossip site TheDirty, contributed their thoughts on GHB's disturbing grip on Hollywood nightlife.
"Nobody does GHB as a party drug. Nobody does a drug that's meant to date rape people," Rhima insists, putting the drug's insidious nature on full blast.
Richie, 46, added a harrowing reality check: "Take a capper, a little dose of G[HB], and lights out."
Madison, who lived at the famed Playboy Mansion and shared a life with Hugh Hefner from 2001 to 2008, has been candid about the mansion's culture, often reflecting on her journey. She's passionate about bringing these grim stories to light with the sensitivity they deserve.
"It's definitely emotionally heavy for sure," Madison revealed to the New York Post. "I just try and focus on what I know about the women through the research, through the people who've come forward to speak … It's horribly tragic that these stories have to be told anyway. Since they have to be told, I try and do it the best way possible and try to honor her memory as much as I can."
She stressed the need for a narrative shift in how victims are portrayed.
"There's always like the gold digger stereotype, or when usually those women are at the lower end of the power imbalance," Madison elaborated. "I like to try and focus on what was this woman pursuing? What were her dreams? Where did she come from? What were your insecurities growing up? Everything that's relatable."
Season 3 promises to be gripping, featuring six new episodes spotlighting distinct cases, including the tragic 2017 death of Playboy casting assistant Kimberly Fattorini, the September 2000 Playmate Kerissa Fare entwined with an alleged serial killer and the 1973 death of former Playboy Bunny Adrienne Pollack — a case shrouded in mystery that raises eyebrows about the culture at Playboy Clubs.