Francesca Farago Pops Out of Her See-Through Lingerie in Sultry Snap
Francesca Farago is turning up the heat!
The Too Hot to Handle star set Instagram on fire with a steamy new photo, rocking a sheer white lace lingerie set featuring delicate bows and structured boning that gave serious vintage pin-up energy.
But Farago didn’t stop there — she paired the look with glossy blue thigh-high stiletto boots, adding a bold pop of color that stood out against the playful, retro-inspired pool party backdrop complete with water guns.
Her signature brunette waves framed her face as she styled her hair in a high ponytail for that flirty, glam finish.
The eye-popping post comes just months after the reality star welcomed twins with partner Jesse Sullivan back in November 2024.
One month after giving birth, the couple finally revealed the unique names they chose for their babies.
In a TikTok video posted in December 2024, Farago explained, “His full name is Locket Romance. Her name is Poetry Lucia, which is my mom’s name. We call her Lucy, but her full name is Lucia.”
She admitted coming up with a moniker was not easy.
“We were in the hospital, we ended up having to stay an extra day because we could not decide on the names,” she said. “We were struggling with the middle name. We almost did Locket Holiday, we almost did Locket Valentine, Locket Leland, which is Jesse’s dad’s middle name, who passed away.”
Farago later gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into life with newborns.
In a candid TikTok clip, she exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, he just peed on me again!” referring to baby Locket. “Second time this man has peed on me today.”
Sullivan described their parenting journey so far as “wild,” while Farago kept it real, stating: “My brain still doesn't work. It hasn't worked since the pregnancy. My brain belongs to these two little babies.”
Despite the sleepless nights, the couple is soaking up every moment. “They love sleeping together. They love cuddling,” Farago shared of the babies.
Farago said she’s completely in love with motherhood — even when it’s exhausting.
“Time is going by so fast. I'm trying to soak up every second. Even though this newborn phase is really hard physically, mentally and emotionally, I just stare at them literally all day. I cannot stop staring at them,” Farago said.
“Being a parent changes your brain chemistry. All I want to do is keep them safe,” she added.
Sullivan also gushed over his partner, adding, “You can just see the mother love in her eyes when she's staring at them.”
Right on cue, Poetry smiled and the couple shared a kiss, leading Farago to joke, “Want to do it again?”