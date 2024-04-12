Francesca Farago Open to Returning to Reality TV Despite Being Pregnant With Twins: 'I Love Sharing My Life'
Francesca Farago was born for the cameras!
The Too Hot to Handle star exclusively reveals to OK! she would totally return to reality television despite settling down with her fiancé, Jesse Sullivan, his child Arlo, 15, and soon enough, two little ones, as the lovebirds are expecting twins!
"I was actually supposed to film a reality show. I would technically be filming it right now, but because our first embryo transfer didn't work, I canceled it because I thought like my second embryo transfer was more important," Farago explains, confirming, "the door for reality TV is not closed for me."
The brunette bombshell continues: "I just love being on camera. I feel like I thrive. I love being myself and I just fully enjoy it. I love doing social media. I love sharing my life. It's something that I just get joy out of."
"So the door is definitely not closed for more reality television," Farago reiterated, noting there would "definitely be no dating shows," as she's head-over-heels in love with her soon-to-be husband.
As she prepares to be a mother for the very first time — aside from being a supportive parental figure for Arlo — the Perfect Match alum doesn't "think" her "perception of reality TV" has necessarily changed, though she's certainly "a different person now than I was when I filmed, for example, Too Hot to Handle."
"I had a fully different mindset. I was partying, going out, going to festivals, focused on boys and girls and just kind of more selfish. As I got older, I really just wanted to settle down," the My Transparent Life star dishes, admitting she's grateful for everything reality television provided her.
She shares: "Being on reality TV shows gave me more of the means, [as well as the] financial and mental stability to be where I am now and be super satisfied. I'm not gonna look back and have any regret or be pregnant and see people at a festival and get jealous or feel like I didn't experience my twenties."
"'Cause I had the craziest life experiences in my twenties," Farago says with a laugh. "I was filming reality shows, I was traveling a lot. It definitely helped me get all my craziness out of my system and pushed me to wanna settle down sooner."
For now, the Farago the Label founder is focused on remaining stress-free in order to provide the perfect "womb" for her twins.
Prior to discovering she was pregnant, Farago and Sullivan had a bit of a rocky IVF journey — and they even put their wedding plans on hold in order to turn their full attention toward having more kids.
"We were venue hunting and then at the same time we were going to a fertility clinic. We came home one day from this long day of looking at venues, and we kind of just looked at each other, and we were like, 'What if we just had babies first instead?" she recalls, stating it was then the couple "mutually agreed" to "do our IVF first and focus on the wedding after."
Throughout the process, Farago said her fiancé has been nothing but "extremely supportive."
"He's been amazing. He doesn't let me do anything. He'll cook, he'll clean, he'll make sure I'm cozy and comfy and he'll run all the errands and he does all like the nitty gritty of the day to day so I can just relax," Farago gushes. "So that's been lovely because I feel like if I was with anyone else they would've been horrible to be with. It's been absolutely amazing."
Not only are the expecting parents looking forward to welcoming two little ones, but so is Sullivan's child.
"Arlo is very excited," says Farago. "They're a teenager, so they're kind of sassy in their little ways, but they are really excited because they keep saying they can't wait to show them cool music and show them cool outfits and cool bands and cool movies. That's what they're the most excited about."
"They grew up 15 years so far without siblings, so I just know that they're gonna have such a strong bond. It's great because Arlo's such a mini adult, so we have a helping hand if we need it," Farago concludes.