Martin Scorsese's Daughter Francesca Embraces Her Legacy: 'I Got This Job Because of My Dad'

Francesca Scorsese is proud to acknowledge the perks of her cinematic lineage. The young actress and filmmaker recently directed the finale of her father Martin Scorsese's new Fox Nation docudrama series, The Saints.

Source: MEGA Francesca Scorsese embraces her filmmaking roots.

“I got this, obviously, because my dad was overseeing everything as the executive producer,” she revealed candidly. “I'm not going to deny anything.” At just 26 years old, Francesca takes the reins for an important project that features the lives of iconic figures in Catholic history. Her final episode showcases Carlo Acutis, the so-called “Millennial Saint,” bringing a contemporary twist to the series that Scorsese himself executive-produces and narrates.

Source: MEGA She directed the finale of 'The Saints' series.

While some may raise eyebrows at her hiring given her father’s prominent role, Francesca has no qualms about her connection to Martin. “I’m honored to be given an opportunity like this, and I’m going to do my best,” she stated, fully embracing her heritage. In addition to her role as director, Francesca addressed her decision to work with Fox Nation, the streaming service associated with a right-leaning political news network. Despite initial "hesitation," she explained, “I know how my dad feels with everything... I feel pretty much the same way as he does in terms of politics and everything, and I look up to him, and I really follow in his footsteps a lot of the time. But Fox was the only one that supported this project and that wanted to bring this project to life. I think there's something to say about that.”

Source: MEGA Francesca Scorsese openly credited her father Martin Scorsese for the opportunity.

The episode on Saint Carlo Acutis highlights the life of a 15-year-old who was canonized in September after passing away from leukemia in 2006. Directed by Francesca, it marks a significant milestone in her career — not her first time in the director's chair or collaborating with her father.

Source: @foxnation/YouTube 'The Saints' premiered in November 2024.

Francesca first appeared in uncredited roles as a child in several of Martin's films, including The Aviator and The Departed, before reaching the age of 8. She continued to engage with the entertainment industry through her teenage years and into adulthood, starring in films such as Tyler Taormina's 2024 dramedy, Christmas Eve in Miller's Point, and co-directing her first short film, Crimson Ties, in 2022.

