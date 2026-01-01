or
Martin Scorsese's Daughter Francesca Embraces Her Legacy: 'I Got This Job Because of My Dad'

Source: MEGA

Francesca Scorsese credits her father Martin Scorsese for the chance to direct The Saints finale.

Profile Image

Jan. 1 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Francesca Scorsese is proud to acknowledge the perks of her cinematic lineage. The young actress and filmmaker recently directed the finale of her father Martin Scorsese's new Fox Nation docudrama series, The Saints.

Source: MEGA

“I got this, obviously, because my dad was overseeing everything as the executive producer,” she revealed candidly. “I'm not going to deny anything.”

At just 26 years old, Francesca takes the reins for an important project that features the lives of iconic figures in Catholic history. Her final episode showcases Carlo Acutis, the so-called “Millennial Saint,” bringing a contemporary twist to the series that Scorsese himself executive-produces and narrates.

Source: MEGA

While some may raise eyebrows at her hiring given her father’s prominent role, Francesca has no qualms about her connection to Martin. “I’m honored to be given an opportunity like this, and I’m going to do my best,” she stated, fully embracing her heritage.

In addition to her role as director, Francesca addressed her decision to work with Fox Nation, the streaming service associated with a right-leaning political news network.

Despite initial "hesitation," she explained, “I know how my dad feels with everything... I feel pretty much the same way as he does in terms of politics and everything, and I look up to him, and I really follow in his footsteps a lot of the time. But Fox was the only one that supported this project and that wanted to bring this project to life. I think there's something to say about that.”

Source: MEGA

MORE ON:
Martin Scorsese

The episode on Saint Carlo Acutis highlights the life of a 15-year-old who was canonized in September after passing away from leukemia in 2006. Directed by Francesca, it marks a significant milestone in her career — not her first time in the director's chair or collaborating with her father.

Source: @foxnation/YouTube

Francesca first appeared in uncredited roles as a child in several of Martin's films, including The Aviator and The Departed, before reaching the age of 8. She continued to engage with the entertainment industry through her teenage years and into adulthood, starring in films such as Tyler Taormina's 2024 dramedy, Christmas Eve in Miller's Point, and co-directing her first short film, Crimson Ties, in 2022.

Source: @francescascorsese/TikTok

However, her viral TikTok videos, where she directs her 83-year-old Oscar-winning dad, have won her a dedicated fan base. In these clips, she features him showcasing movie memorabilia and guessing quirky Gen Z slang. Their playful dynamic even landed them a spot at the 2024 Super Bowl, where they starred in a commercial for Squarespace.

