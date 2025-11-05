Frankie Muniz Admits He Had 'the Best Time' Filming 'Malcolm in the Middle' Reboot: 'It Was Like No Time Had Passed'

Article continues below advertisement

Frankie Muniz recently wrapped filming Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair, alongside his old costars, including Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, who reprise their roles as Hal Wilkerson and Lois Wilkerson, respectively. After being part of the four-episode series, which will air on Disney+ next year, the actor says he had an "absolute blast" being with his costars again — nearly 20 years after the series finale aired. "I have a greater appreciation for what the show was, and the impact it had on so many people. It's pretty cool to get a second chance to do it again," the actor, 39, exclusively tells OK! while talking about his new Autotrader campaign, which is launching on Wednesday, November 5. "I think people will love what they see. It's only four episodes, about two hours each, but it's a lot of fun. I can't give away too much of the plot, but I think people will enjoy it."

Source: @frankiemuniz/instagram; Frankie Muniz gushed over reuniting with his costars for the new Disney+ show.

Muniz, who rose to fame playing the titular character in the sitcom for all seven seasons, recalls bringing up the idea of revisiting his character 10 years ago. "Bryan Cranston and I went to dinner one day, and I was like, 'I'd love to know where Malcolm and his family are.' I think I tweeted it, and it kind of went everywhere. I was like, 'Wow, people actually really like this idea.' This was before anything had really been rebooted or come back. We didn't want to come back to just come back — we had to have a good story," he insists. "It took a lot of convincing to get creator Linwood Boomer on board. Once we got the pieces together, they came up with this idea that was originally pitched as a movie, which is why it is only four episodes. I'm not saying that's all it will ever be, but that is the intention. It could open something up, though."

Source: 20th Century Fox Frankie Muniz played Malcolm in the sitcom.

The actor, who is a full-time NASCAR Truck Series driver for Reaume Brothers Racing in 2025, notes they all hadn't seen each other since the show ended in 2006, however, things quickly fell into place. "I cannot explain to you how eerie it was — it was like no time had passed at all," he shares. "I know a lot of people say that, but it was weird! It was so fun to act with everyone again and hear everyone's stories and what everyone has been up to for the last 20 years. A lot has changed for so many people, but it was awesome." The series features Malcolm, a gifted but socially awkward teenager, and his dysfunctional family, which includes his brothers: rebel Francis (Christopher Masterson), dim-witted Reese (Justin Berfield) and the unique Dewey (Erik Per Sullivan).

"I compare it like going to summer camp. You go to summer camp, you have the best time ever, you meet 20 new kids and maybe you have three or four best friends. Then, summer camp ends, and you go home, and you write every once in a while. You see each other, but then five years fly by, 10 years fly by, so it was kind of like that. I was nervous going into it," he admits. "It was amazing — and probably one of my favorite experiences I've ever had as an actor was getting to redo the show."

He adds, "I had one of the best times of my life getting to film it. A lot had to do with the fact that I was so naturally unbelievably comfortable being Malcolm. I did it for seven years, but it was weird how it came back so quickly. When we wrapped, it was one of the first times I was ever truly happy to be called an actor — as weird as that sounds, I've always shied away from that label. I don't know why. I've always felt like an outsider in the acting and entertainment world, even though I was an actor. I'm proud to wear that label because it was so much fun! I now know the impact it had on other people — to be part of something people truly love. That's pretty cool. I have a greater appreciation now for it." The TV star, who shares son Mauz Mosley Muniz with wife Paige Muniz, stepped away from Hollywood for a bit to focus on racing, however, he's not opposed to returning to the big and small screen.

Source: Autotrader Frankie Muniz is a race car driver now.

"I had such a good time that I would love to act more," he dishes. "I don't know how long of an opportunity I have as a race car driver since I am turning 40 next month. I am pretty old in the racing world, so I am definitely open to it. I'm also moving forward as a race car driver make sense, so I am making plans. I am going to be racing full time next year, but I am not opposed if the right opportunity comes up. I would have to figure out my schedule where I could weave it together. I also know what it means to have an opportunity in front of you. You don't know when you're going to have that again, and so, we'll see what happens! Right now, I can say racing is my focus because that's what I can control right now." "But I'd love to act again. It's just not always up to me," he adds.

Since the Big Fat Liar alum is in the racing world, it was a "no-brainer" for him to partner with Autotrader. Muniz is hosting Fasterclass by Autotrader, a three-part video series all about helping people find the right car for their lifestyle in just minutes. Autotrader has all the tools to find your next car from searching inventory to budget setting and buying online. "Cars have always been a huge part of my life since I can remember. I woke up at 5 years old to watch races, and I always played with the Matchbox cars. I could never request days off from Malcolm in the Middle, but the day I got my license, I was like, 'I don't care! I'm getting the first appointment. I am getting my license.' I drove to the set anyway that day," he quips. "I understood how important it is to have the right car for your lifestyle, whether that's on the racetrack or in your daily commute."

Source: Autotrader Frankie Muniz said partnering with Autotrader was a 'perfect fit.'

"With Autotrader, it seemed like the perfect fit. I've always gone to their website to look up cars and do research and to find out where to buy them. Now, with the Faster Class by Autotrader series that I am hosting, you can watch three short videos and it will teach you all about the amazing tools Autotrader has to make the car buying process as quick and easy and painless as humanly possible!" he continues. "I love it. I'm thrilled to be part of this amazing campaign and hope people use the service to get some of their time back. You will save time by doing it on Autotrader. You can buy it in store or online, it's pretty phenomenal!"