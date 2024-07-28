15 Stars Who Left Hollywood: From Meghan Markle to Daniel Day-Lewis and More

Jennette McCurdy decided to stop acting and focus on directing and writing instead following the success of iCarly.

"My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past. I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing. I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.' It was embarrassing," she wrote in her 2022 memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died.

The former Nickelodeon star also disclosed she initially did not want to do it. However, McCurdy did so as she had to support her family financially.