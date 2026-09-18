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Frankie Muniz Hit 'Rock Bottom' Over the Past Month: 'A Nightmare I’m Praying to Wake Up From'

Photo of Frankie Muniz
Source: MEGA; @frankiemuniz/Instagram

Frankie Muniz said hitting 'rock bottom' has forced him to make the changes he needed to live the 'best life possible.'

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Sept. 18 2026, Published 4:54 p.m. ET

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Frankie Muniz revealed he hit "rock bottom" just months after he and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, announced their split following 10 years together.

"The last 6 weeks of my life have been a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from," Frankie, 40, captioned a lengthy post shared via Instagram on Friday, September 18. "Everything felt heavy, unclear, and like it was falling apart at the same time. I wouldn’t wish this season on anyone."

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Source: @frankiemuniz/Instagram

Frankie Muniz spoke about a 'nightmare' six weeks that he recently experienced.

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Inside Frankie Muniz's 'Nightmare'

Photo of Frankie Muniz called the hardships an 'unexpected gift' as it forced him to examine his life.
Source: @frankiemuniz/Instagram

Frankie Muniz called the hardships an 'unexpected gift' as it forced him to examine his life.

Though Frankie didn't get into the specifics of what happened over the past month, the actor found an "unexpected gift" in the hardships, as he had "nowhere to hide" and was forced to take a good look at himself in the mirror.

"I've had time to sit with myself, do real self-reflection, and finally see the areas of my life that need work if I want to become a better version of me," he explained. "Not the polished version I show the world ... the actual one."

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Frankie Muniz Said He Hit 'Rock Bottom'

Photo of Frankie Muniz hoped one day he would be 'grateful' for the difficult period in his life.
Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz hoped one day he would be 'grateful' for the difficult period in his life.

The Big Fat Liar star looked at the positive side of "hitting rock bottom," saying it woke him up to "force the changes" he needed to make to live the "best life possible."

"That idea has been sitting with me. In five years, I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it, because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this," he hoped. "This isn’t the end of the story. It’s the part where I start doing the work ... the uncomfortable, unglamorous, necessary work."

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Frankie Muniz Was Showered With Support

Photo of Frankie Muniz planned to treat the 'rock bottom' moment as his starting point and not his 'finish line.'
Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz planned to treat the 'rock bottom' moment as his starting point and not his 'finish line.'

"I’m choosing to treat this season as the foundation, not the finish line. If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let's keep going!" he concluded.

Frankie's post resonated with his fans, sparking a flood of reactions in the comments section.

"You will come through this, Frankie. I've been there a couple of times. It's b----- hard, but I got through it," one fan wrote, while a second said, "Rock bottom will teach you things … the top of the mountain never could. 🙏😌 You got this brother!"

Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Price Muniz Announced Split in July

Photo of Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, announced their split in July.
Source: MEGA

Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price Muniz, announced their split in July.

Frankie's vulnerable post comes more than two months after he and his wife, 33, announced their split in July.

"Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage," the pair wrote in a message posted via Instagram. "After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents."

The pair, who tied the knot in October 2019, share a five-year-old son, Mauz Mosley.

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