Frankie Muniz and Wife Paige Amicably Announce Split After 10 Years Together as Exes Plan to Stay 'Best Friends': Watch

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Frankie Muniz and his wife, Paige Price, are splitting up. The Malcolm in the Middle actor, 40, shared a funny "life update" video on Instagram on Wednesday, July 1, showing himself dancing with Price and their son, Mauz, 5, at their home while announcing the separation.

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View this post on Instagram Source: @frankiemuniz4/Instagram Frankie Muniz shared a video of the split announcement on July 1.

On the video, Muniz wrote, "Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?" "Following a period of separation that we kept private, Paige and I have decided to move forward with ending our marriage," the lengthy caption began. "After 10 beautiful years together, we’ve grown in ways that made us realize our relationship feels most natural and strong as a deep friendship and as co-parents." "We share an incredible son who remains the center of our world, and we’re both happier, stronger parents because of the love and growth we’ve shared," the Agent Cody Banks star added.

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Source: @frankiemuniz4/Instagram Frankie Muniz and Paige Price danced with their son in the video.

"I’m endlessly grateful to Paige for everything she’s done for me and our family. She put her own dreams on hold so I could chase mine, and she was always my biggest supporter," Muniz went on. "That foundation of respect and friendship isn’t going anywhere. We’re excited to keep building Muniz Racing together and to co-parent our boy with the same teamwork and love we’ve always had," he gushed.

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Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Met in 2016

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Source: @frankiemuniz4/Instagram 'Who says you can't stay best friends with your baby momma?' the race car driver wrote on the clip.

"We’re closing one chapter with gratitude and opening the next with bright futures ahead, for us as individuals and especially for our son. Thank you for the love and support. We both choose to not entertain any questions on this matter," the Racing Stripes actor concluded. Muniz and Price eloped in October 2019 and had a larger ceremony in February 2020. The pair met in 2016 after crossing paths at a charity event.

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Frankie Muniz and Paige Price Married in Arizona in 2020

Source: MEGA Frankie Muniz and Paige Price met in 2016 at a charity event.

The race car driver and the model married in a picturesque Arizona wedding, with Muniz raving over his nuptials to People in 2020. "Every single moment was perfect. From the moment of waking up together and jumping on the bed hyping each other up, to helping our wedding planner with setting things up at the venue, all the way to walking down the aisle with my best friend hand in hand with our closest friends and family in attendance. Everything was just so us,” Muniz said.

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Source: MEGA Frankie Muniz and Paige price share son, Mauz, together.