'Freaky Friday 2': 8 Things to Know About the Sequel — From Cast to Release Date
When Was 'Freaky Friday 2' Confirmed?
Two decades after Freaky Friday dominated the big screen, Disney officially greenlit the sequel in March. Before the confirmation, rumors about Freaky Friday 2 made rounds in October 2022 when Jamie Lee Curtis told The View co-hosts that she had expressed interest in a sequel.
The next film was confirmed two decades after the 2003 film earned a whopping $160 million at the worldwide box office.
Which Cast Members Are Returning for 'Freaky Friday 2'?
Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are reprising their roles as Tess and Anna. The costars notably played their characters, who underwent an identity crisis, in the beloved film.
The other returning cast members from the first film include Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong and Stephen Tobolowsky.
Who Is Joining the Cast of 'Freaky Friday 2'?
Aside from the returnees, Freaky Friday fans should also watch out for the performances by Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Sophia Hammons and Julia Butters. Their roles have not been disclosed.
Who Is Directing 'Freaky Friday 2'?
The High Note and Late Night director Nisha Ganatra was tapped to direct Freaky Friday 2 after working on other Disney flicks.
The producers are Curtis, Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr, while Lohan, Nathan Kelly and Ann Marie Sanderlin are serving as executive producers.
What Is 'Freaky Friday 2' All About?
Freaky Friday 2 takes place 20 years after the events in its predecessor. According to Elle, Anna and Tess switch bodies again — but not with each other.
"Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description on Disney's website read.
Lohan also shared a little hint about what fans should expect from the next film.
"I can’t say much. But I am taking guitar lessons, and I do have a daughter in the movie," she told Nightline. "It’s gonna be a freaky Friday. Much freakier than you would expect."
Has Filming for the Sequel Started?
Filming has officially kicked off, with the stars sharing a photo of themselves on set. "The Colemans are back and coming to theaters in 2025! The sequel to Freaky Friday is now in production!" Lohan captioned the picture via Instagram.
Is There a Trailer for 'Freaky Friday 2'?
There's no trailer yet for the flick at the moment.
When Will 'Freaky Friday 2' Be Released?
According to Disney, Freaky Friday 2 will hit the cinemas in 2025. The exact release date has not been confirmed yet.