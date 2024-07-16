'Freaky Friday 2': 8 Things to Know About the Sequel — From Cast to Release Date

Freaky Friday 2 takes place 20 years after the events in its predecessor. According to Elle, Anna and Tess switch bodies again — but not with each other.

"Anna now has a daughter of her own and a soon-to-be stepdaughter. As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," the description on Disney's website read.

Lohan also shared a little hint about what fans should expect from the next film.

"I can’t say much. But I am taking guitar lessons, and I do have a daughter in the movie," she told Nightline. "It’s gonna be a freaky Friday. Much freakier than you would expect."