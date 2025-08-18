ENTERTAINMENT Fred Armisen Reveals How Jenna Ortega's 'Meticulous' Acting Impacted His Performance on 'Wednesday' Source: Netflix; Mega Fred Armisen praised Jenna Ortega’s meticulous approach to acting, revealing how her precision inspired him while filming 'Wednesday' Season 2. OK! Staff Aug. 18 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Fred Armisen, 58, spilled the secrets he gained from working alongside Jenna Ortega, 22, during the filming of Netflix's hit series Wednesday. Armisen, who portrays Uncle Fester, revealed how Ortega's approach taught him to elevate his own craft as an actor. During the Season 2, Part 1 premiere on July 30 at Central Hall Westminster, Armisen expressed admiration for Ortega's commitment, emphasizing her dedication to understanding her character deeply.

Source: Netflix Fred Armisen portrays Uncle Fester on 'Wednesday.'

"It's great watching Jenna, because she keeps track of the script in this way that she understands the logic of her character," he said in an interview with People. He added, "It's not like she just shows up and it's like, 'I'm just gonna do this character.' She's like, 'Why does this moment count? So she's very meticulous, and it makes me want to be more like her. I'm like, 'No, I gotta [...] pay attention.'"

Source: Mega Fred Armisen praised Jenna Ortega’s ability to give meaning to every scene.

The comedian didn't hold back when reminiscing about a standout moment while on set for the upcoming season. "There was a scene in the insane asylum, and it's raining and it really felt like 'Wow. I'm really on a TV show,' you know? This fake rain and lightning and stuff, and it, it just makes me feel like if I was a little kid watching myself, I'd be like, 'Wow, I'm really on a TV show.'" Armisen isn't alone in his praise of Ortega's talent. Steve Buscemi, another star of Wednesday, dubbed her "the best" during a separate interview with People at the Family Dinner fundraising event, hosted by Exploring the Arts in New York City in April.

Source: Netflix Fred Armisen recalled filming a rainy asylum scene that made him feel 'like a kid on a TV show.'

"Oh, she's great," Buscemi, 67, said. "She's just, she's so sharp and funny and down to earth. And just a wonderful actress, a wonderful scene partner. The best." Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday in the original Tim Burton Addams Family films and appears in Wednesday as Marilyn Thornhill, also recognized Ortega's impressive skills. Speaking to Variety back in 2022, Ricci stated, "Jenna is incredible. I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set], so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it's such a great modern take on Wednesday."

Source: Netflix Other costars such as Christina Ricci and Steve Buscemi praised Jenna Ortega.