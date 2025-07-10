Who Dies in 'Wednesday' Season 2? Trailer Reveals Character's Chilling Fate

In the Wednesday Season 2 trailer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday sheds black tears during a psychic vision.

"I know what those tears mean. What did you see?" Wednesday's mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), asks, to which the daughter replies, "Enid (Emma Myers) dies and it's all my fault."

This prompts Wednesday to declare she "will not let history repeat itself."

The vision continues, showing Wednesday in a graveyard with a headstone that reads, "In memory of Enid Sinclair." Enid then appears and grabs Wednesday by the throat, blaming her for her demise.

"Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family," Wednesday adds in the trailer. "The sooner I can get the answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying."

In an interview with Tudum, co-creator Miles Millar said the titular character "definitely has to navigate a lot of relationships in Season 2, primarily with her mother and with Enid."

He added, "She discovers that those relationships are treacherous and it's not easygoing. We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control, and discovers that human interaction isn't as easy as she thought."

Ahead of the Season 2 arrival, the co-creator acknowledged it is "fun to explore" Enid and Wednesday's friendship because they "understand each other now on a deeper level."