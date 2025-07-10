Who Dies in 'Wednesday' Season 2? Trailer Reveals Character's Chilling Fate
When Was the Trailer for 'Wednesday' Season 2 Released?
Another death is looming in Wednesday Season 2.
On July 9, Netflix's official YouTube channel dropped an over two-minute trailer previewing the upcoming installment.
"Here we woe again," the description reads.
What Does the Trailer for 'Wednesday' Season 2 Reveal About a Character's Death?
In the Wednesday Season 2 trailer, Jenna Ortega's Wednesday sheds black tears during a psychic vision.
"I know what those tears mean. What did you see?" Wednesday's mother, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), asks, to which the daughter replies, "Enid (Emma Myers) dies and it's all my fault."
This prompts Wednesday to declare she "will not let history repeat itself."
The vision continues, showing Wednesday in a graveyard with a headstone that reads, "In memory of Enid Sinclair." Enid then appears and grabs Wednesday by the throat, blaming her for her demise.
"Secrets are the bedrock of the Addams family," Wednesday adds in the trailer. "The sooner I can get the answers, the sooner I can save Enid — or die trying."
In an interview with Tudum, co-creator Miles Millar said the titular character "definitely has to navigate a lot of relationships in Season 2, primarily with her mother and with Enid."
He added, "She discovers that those relationships are treacherous and it's not easygoing. We really wanted to find some new obstacles for Wednesday. She thinks she has it all under control, and discovers that human interaction isn't as easy as she thought."
Ahead of the Season 2 arrival, the co-creator acknowledged it is "fun to explore" Enid and Wednesday's friendship because they "understand each other now on a deeper level."
Is Enid the Stalker in 'Wednesday' Season 2?
Before the trailer for Wednesday Season 2 was released, several theories began to surround Myers' character, including speculation that Enid may be the Stalker.
"I think Tyler's secret is out. It's got to be one of you guys," Hunter Doohan, who plays Tyler, told Myers, Joy Sunday (Bianca) and Percy Hynes White (Xavier) during a joint interview.
Ortega shared a similar sentiment in a December 2022 interview with TV Guide, saying, "Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday."
In addition to Myers' character, Ortega suggested other characters as the potential stalker.
"I don't know. I think I always kind of assumed it was Laurel (Christina Ricci) or Tyler but considering those two are out of the question, I'd love for it to be someone completely random," she added. "There's like this really interesting looking character who's in the background of some of the shots at the exterior of Nevermore. He's like the janitor, raking leaves. I would love for it to be him just because he was such a cool guy and I want to talk to him."
Nevertheless, Ortega assumed the Stalker could also be someone from the Gates family, as "maybe somebody else survived" aside from Laurel.
When Does 'Wednesday' Season 2 Premiere?
Wednesday Season 2 premieres on Netflix in two parts: Part 1 on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 on September 3, 2025.