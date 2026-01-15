or
Freddie Mercury's Alleged Secret Daughter Bibi Dies at 48 After 'Long Battle With Rare Cancer': Inside Their Relationship

Freddie Mercury allegedly welcomed a daughter after having an affair with a married woman in 1976.

Jan. 15 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET

Freddie Mercury's alleged secret daughter, known as Bibi, has passed away from cancer at age 48.

The news was revealed by her husband, Thomas, who said she endured "a long battle with chordoma, a rare spinal cancer."

"B is now with her beloved and loving father in the world of thoughts," he told a news outlet. "Her ashes were scattered to the wind over the Alps."

Freddie Mercury Called Alleged Daughter His 'Little Froggie'

Bibi worked as a doctor in France before her passing and shared two sons, aged 9 and 7, with her spouse.

Bibi's existence was first reported by Lesley Ann Jones in her 2025 book Love, Freddie. In the tome, she claimed the singer — who died at age 45 in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia and AIDS — fathered the child in 1976 during a secret affair with a married woman.

Though Bibi was kept a secret from the public, Jones claimed she saw her father perform, and he allegedly once gave her a globe so she could see all the places he traveled. The author said Mercury referred to his daughter as his "trésor," French for treasure, and his "little froggie."

What Had Bibi Said About Her Famous Father?

Bibi got in touch with Jones after the writer published her first book about the Queen frontman in 2021. Bibi explained she wanted to work with the author because there were "still some things I should know," Jones recalled of their initial conversations.

Bibi reflected on her unique situation in the book.

"For 30 years I had to build my life and family without him and accept that he wouldn’t be there to share the happy moments with us," she wrote of the "Bohemian Rhapsody" crooner. "For 30 years, while the rest of the world was reinterpreting Mercury’s life, his music and all that he had been, I needed to have my Dad just for me and my family. How could I have spoken before?"

'Love, Freddie' Author Mourns Bibi's Death

Jones paid tribute to Bibi after hearing about her passing.

"This news is shocking and deeply upsetting to me, but not surprising. I had known it was coming all along," she expressed. "It was a race against time. Against the odds, we achieved what at one time seemed impossible, given all that she was up against. It was the honour of my life to have been chosen by her to share Freddie’s true story."

"I am devastated by the loss of this woman who became my close friend, who had come to me with a selfless aim: to brush aside all those who have had free rein with Freddie's story for 32 years, to challenge their lies and their rewriting of his life, and to deliver the truth," Jones continued. "At the end of her life, it was all that mattered to her. She was very ill throughout the 4 years that we worked together. But she was on a mission. She put herself and her own needs last."

