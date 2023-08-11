10 Celebrities Who Died While Keeping Their Health Condition a Secret: Chadwick Boseman, Freddie Mercury, Alan Rickman and More

Famed Harry Potter actor Alan Rickman died of pancreatic cancer on January 14, 2016, at age 69, and no one knew about his health battle except his closest confidants.

The Guardian shared excerpts of Rickman's journal, Madly, Deeply: The Diaries of Alan Rickman, in which he revealed why he stayed in the hit movie franchise despite having a terminal illness.

In one of the entries, dated January 30, 2006, the late actor wrote, "Finally, yes to HP 5. The sensation is neither up nor down. The argument that wins is the one that says: 'See it through. It's your story,'"