Freddie Prinze Jr. Dispels Feud Rumors About His Costar Jennifer Love Hewitt: We 'Run in Different Circles'

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt aren't at odds, but their paths haven't crossed much since their 1998 film, I Know What You Did Last Summer.

In a recent interview with Variety, Prinze Jr., 49, shared that despite their past, he and his former costar "run in different circles."

"I hadn't seen her since we wrapped the second movie in '98, but we care a lot about these characters, and it was all still there," he said. "After we finished that first scene, we had a chance to say, 'Oh, you have kids. And you have kids.'"