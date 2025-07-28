Freddie Prinze Jr. Dispels Feud Rumors About His Costar Jennifer Love Hewitt: We 'Run in Different Circles'
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt aren't at odds, but their paths haven't crossed much since their 1998 film, I Know What You Did Last Summer.
In a recent interview with Variety, Prinze Jr., 49, shared that despite their past, he and his former costar "run in different circles."
"I hadn't seen her since we wrapped the second movie in '98, but we care a lot about these characters, and it was all still there," he said. "After we finished that first scene, we had a chance to say, 'Oh, you have kids. And you have kids.'"
Prinze Jr. expressed pride in their latest work together, noting, "Honestly, I think the first scene we share in this movie, where Ray and Julie confront the reality of their relationship, is the best work we've done of all three. I'm really proud of it. Our director, [Jennifer Kaytin] Robinson, three-dimensionalized these characters."
Contrary to fan-driven speculation about any potential rift between Prinze and Hewitt, Robinson dispelled rumors on X, stating, "[Hewitt and Prinze] absolutely shot their scenes together. Hope this helps," in response to a fan's theory suggesting they had filmed separately.
These rumors are often linked to a longstanding narrative involving Hewitt and another former costar Sarah Michelle Gellar, who happens to be married to Prinze Jr.. Fans still cling to the story that Hewitt requested producers to write off Gellar's character, Helen Shivers, in the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer.
Feud speculations intensified when Gellar and Hewitt were notably absent from each other's social media presence at the premiere of the latest I Know What You Did Last Summer installment in July.
In a candid December 2024 interview on the "I've Never Said This Before" podcast, Hewitt addressed these rumors head-on. "I was 18. They were not taking script notes from me, guys," she remarked. "All of us were in that experience together and, kind of, figuring it all out and everything. I root for her and Freddie and think it's the cutest thing in the world that they've been married for 100 years and have kids. It's adorable. It's just been really funny to see all of this stuff that people think."
Prinze Jr. and Gellar enjoyed a night out celebrating the newest release, where the couple posed for cheerful photos at Los Angeles' United Theater on July 14. Gellar, 48, dazzled in a strapless Oscar de la Renta dress, setting aside any speculation regarding ongoing disagreements.
Meanwhile, when asked about her involvement in the recent film at the premiere, Gellar took a lighthearted jab at the rumors, telling People, "I am dead."
She added, "My best friend [Jennifer] is directing it, so we joke that I have an unofficial job, which is I am continuity. So I'm always the one telling her, 'Well, that would happen, or that wouldn't happen with those characters,' so I do have kind of an unofficial job title."