Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors Explained: What to Know About the Actresses' Bond

Is there bad blood between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt?

The feud rumors began after a video of Gellar went viral in December 2024. Speaking with Extra at the red carpet premiere of Dexter: Original Sin, she teased fans with an update about the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

"It's so good. Again, there's so many great stories, and the way to honor them is to just extend that universe," she said. "Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has put together an incredible cast, and the script is so much fun."

When asked about Hewitt's return, Gellar responded, "I have nothing to do with that."

She later explained her reaction, noting that a non-disclosure agreement was in place for the film.

"Aspiring actors please note: this deer in the headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month," Gellar wrote on her Instagram Story.