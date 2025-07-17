Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors Explained: What to Know About the Actresses' Bond
Sarah Michelle Gellar Went Viral After Responding to a Question About Jennifer Love Hewitt
Is there bad blood between Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt?
The feud rumors began after a video of Gellar went viral in December 2024. Speaking with Extra at the red carpet premiere of Dexter: Original Sin, she teased fans with an update about the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.
"It's so good. Again, there's so many great stories, and the way to honor them is to just extend that universe," she said. "Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has put together an incredible cast, and the script is so much fun."
When asked about Hewitt's return, Gellar responded, "I have nothing to do with that."
She later explained her reaction, noting that a non-disclosure agreement was in place for the film.
"Aspiring actors please note: this deer in the headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month," Gellar wrote on her Instagram Story.
Jennifer Love Hewitt Addressed the Initial Feud Rumors
As the feud rumors intensified, Hewitt decided to address the speculation during an appearance on the "I've Never Said This Before" podcast.
According to the Kids Incorporated alum, it was "really funny" to see the comments about her and Gellar's time making the original film in 1997.
"I was 18. They were not taking script notes from me," Hewitt told host Tommy DiDario. "All of us were in that experience together, you know, figuring it all out and everything. And I root for her and Freddie [Prinze Jr., Gellar's husband]. I think it's the cutest thing in the world that they've been married for 100 years and have kids. It's, like, adorable."
Sarah Michelle Gellar Appeared to Snub Jennifer Love Hewitt in an Instagram Post
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Sparks Jennifer Love Hewitt Feud Rumors After 'Cold' Response to 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Reboot Question: Watch
- 'Gorgeous' Jennifer Love Hewitt Praised Over Her 'Realistic' Body After Rare Outing for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Premiere: Photos
- Sarah Michelle Gellar Flaunts Long Legs in Black Swimsuit: 'Tropic Like It's Hot'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Although both actresses downplayed the rumors, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum shared a cryptic Instagram post that seemed to shade her former costar.
"It's finally here," she wrote alongside the official trailer of the 2025 reboot. "I know what I want to do this summer!!!"
Gellar tagged Prinze Jr., Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Sam Lansky, Madelyn Cline, Gabbriette, Sarah Pidgeon and Chase Sui Wonders, excluding Hewitt.
Feud Rumors Resurfaced After They Did Not Pose Together At the 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' Sequel Premiere
On July 14, Gellar attended the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere to support Prinze Jr. Hewitt was also present at the Los Angeles event, but she did not pose with the All My Children alum.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Set the Record Straight on the Feud Rumors
As fans began speculating about their alleged feud, Gellar clarified she never got to see Hewitt, whom she praised for being "fantastic" in the movie, at the premiere.
"I was inside with my kids when the big carpet happened. And unfortunately JLH didn't come to the after party," she commented on her post from the premiere. "If you have ever been to one of these it's crazy. I sadly didn't get pics with most of the cast. But that doesn't change how amazing I think they all are. Unfortunately some things happen only in real life and not online."