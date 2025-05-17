or
Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar 'Made a Pact' to Keep Their 22-Year Marriage Alive

Photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr
Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar 'made a pact' to keep their 22-year marriage alive.

By:

May 17 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

When it comes to Hollywood romances, few can stand the test of time quite like Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar!

After 22 years of marriage, this dynamic duo proves that love can flourish amidst the chaos of Tinseltown, and insiders say they have a game plan in place to keep the flame alive.

Though Gellar, 48, kept it lighthearted during a recent Today show appearance, joking that "separate bathrooms" is the secret to their enduring union, there's much more to their love story.

Photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr
Source: Mega

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. 'made a pact to stick it out no matter what,' a source said.

A source told a news outlet that their recipe for success includes "open communication, date nights without the kids, not going to bed angry and a pact they made when they first got married to stick it out no matter what."

The duo first met in 1997 while filming the movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. However, their relationship didn't turn romantic until a few years later. They went on their first date in 2000 and got engaged in April 2001.

"We were friends for a very long time. We'd had many dinners before... We were just two people at dinner catching up. We had a long car ride and a long dinner and things just happened,” Gellar told People Now in 2020.

Photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr
Source: Mega

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar met in 1997 and started out as friends at first.

The couple married on September 1, 2002, in Mexico. They have two children: a daughter, Charlotte Grace Prinze, born on September 19, 2009, and a son, Rocky James Prinze, born on September 20, 2012.

While no marriage is flawless, this beloved couple is dedicated to growth.

Photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr
Source: @sarahmgellar/Instagram

The couple tied the knot in 2002 in Mexico and now share two kids, Charlotte and Rocky.

“Sacrifice is something that's required in marriage. It's fun being single, right? You can be selfish... But marriages require a step back from that and a bit of a sacrifice. And our sacrifice I think is maybe the biggest thing that's made our marriage work,” Freddie said in an Us Weekly interview.

Photo of Sarah Michelle Gellar And Freddie Prinze Jr
Source: Mega

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. prioritize their family.

At 49, Freddie is right by Sarah's side as they navigate the ups and downs of family life together. Our source revealed, "their marriage gets stronger every year because they work at it. They've always been in it for the long haul."

