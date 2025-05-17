Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar 'made a pact' to keep their 22-year marriage alive.

When it comes to Hollywood romances, few can stand the test of time quite like Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar!

After 22 years of marriage, this dynamic duo proves that love can flourish amidst the chaos of Tinseltown, and insiders say they have a game plan in place to keep the flame alive.

Though Gellar, 48, kept it lighthearted during a recent Today show appearance, joking that "separate bathrooms" is the secret to their enduring union, there's much more to their love story.