Free Phone Service TextNow Can Help College Students Stay in Touch
It’s back-to-school season, and students (and their parents) looking to cut costs as they go off to college may not know they can get free voice calls and text messaging with no monthly fees.
TextNow is the leading mobile app offering free wireless and WiFi-enabled phone service in the U.S. Users can purchase a SIM card from TextNow for $4.99 and use it in any unlocked Android or iPhone device.
With TextNow, users can make unlimited nationwide calls and text messages for $0 per month with the ad-supported free plan. The free plan does not include data, but users can still connect their phones to Wi-Fi to use the internet or other apps.
Plans that include data start at just $8.99 per month for 1 GB of data with ads. Higher data plans are ad-free, with 2 GB ($15.99), 3 GB ($19.99) or 5 GB ($27.99) of data. Those who don’t need a data plan but still want an ad-free experience can pay $9.99 per month to remove them.
There's also something for students who need to stay in touch with family and friends overseas. Along with free nationwide calls and affordable data plans, TextNow offers low-cost international calls to more than 230 countries.
Users making the switch from another carrier can bring their own phone number to the TextNow service, or select a new number for free.
To sign up for TextNow, start by ordering a SIM card and activate it on a compatible phone. For more information, please visit TextNow.com.
TMX contributed to this story.