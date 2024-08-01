Freewill to Launch A New Era in Personalized Hair Care

Freewill, a haircare brand co-developed with Sally Beauty, will offer a complete line of professional hair care products for all hair types. The product line focuses on hair cycling, an idea that involves altering hair care routines based on everyone’s hair's needs and the environment.

Freewill's lineup will include 32 unique products to target many hair types including: Scalp & Detox, Volume Boost, Restorative Repair, Curls & Coils, and Blonde Care. This extensive range ensures that all hair types receive comprehensive care, whether cleansing and rejuvenating, boosting volume, or utilizing colorant protection. These products are made with high-performance ingredients and are eco-friendly, complying with ‘Mindful At Sally’, a guarantee that all products are paraben, sulfate (SLS/SLES), and phthalate-free.

Freewill has created its products to align with hair needs, including being mindful of the climate changes as the seasons do and changes in the user's lifestyle. The products keep the hair healthy and strong by addressing these parameters that other brands may not consider.