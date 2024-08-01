Freewill to Launch A New Era in Personalized Hair Care
Freewill, a haircare brand co-developed with Sally Beauty, will offer a complete line of professional hair care products for all hair types. The product line focuses on hair cycling, an idea that involves altering hair care routines based on everyone’s hair's needs and the environment.
Freewill's lineup will include 32 unique products to target many hair types including: Scalp & Detox, Volume Boost, Restorative Repair, Curls & Coils, and Blonde Care. This extensive range ensures that all hair types receive comprehensive care, whether cleansing and rejuvenating, boosting volume, or utilizing colorant protection. These products are made with high-performance ingredients and are eco-friendly, complying with ‘Mindful At Sally’, a guarantee that all products are paraben, sulfate (SLS/SLES), and phthalate-free.
Freewill has created its products to align with hair needs, including being mindful of the climate changes as the seasons do and changes in the user's lifestyle. The products keep the hair healthy and strong by addressing these parameters that other brands may not consider.
For easy shopping, Freewill offers a Hair Routine Quiz and Consultation feature on their website. This tool guides users to determine their hair needs and gives personalized, ready-to-purchase bundle recommendations. Moreover, the quiz helps navigate hair care needs and changes depending on the season and other external factors throughout the year. This guide aims to support a holistic approach towards hair health, noting that hair care is not limited to a specific program but can be adjusted according to changing hair needs. Customers can select single products or bundles to form the hair care regimen that best suits them.
Freewill’s products range in price between $16.99 and $22.99, making these quality customized hair products affordable. Beginning Thursday, August 1, Freewill will be available in Sally Beauty stores nationwide, as well as on Freewill’s website, Sally Beauty’s website, Amazon, and TikTok Shop.
Freewill's parent company, Underlining, is well-known for its emphasis on innovation and superiority in the beauty realm. The producers of Nailboo, Underlining plans to venture further into the haircare industry to fuse sustainability with individuality. The company is credited with building a clientele base of over a million customers after breaking into the market just two years ago.