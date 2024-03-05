From Humble Beginnings to TopDog Lawyer
James Helm's meteoric rise to becoming a personal injury lawyer did not come easily. After suffering addiction issues following surgery for a high school wrestling injury, James struggled for years to become clean—and after hitting his emotional rock bottom, he vowed to make a difference in his life.
Law school was what James describes as a “new shot at life.” He applied himself while working on both a Juris Doctorate and an MBA at the same time, soaring from the 99th percentile to the top 10% after his first semester. However, when a relapse threatened to ruin his chance at success, he called his therapist, who asked, “Are you finally ready?” With the help of a 90-day outpatient rehab and twelve-step program, James has been sober since 2016. He says he wanted to make his dad proud, which is why he journeyed into law school in the first place.
In speaking on his struggles during his youth, James says: “I thought I was a bad person. I was lying to the people I love, and I was full of crap. The opposite of self-confidence is the feeling no matter what you do, you’re destined for the bad life you’re living.”
Fortunately, James’s recovery through sobriety worked out, especially after graduating from law school. His decision to turn down a dream job offer from a well-respected law firm in Philadelphia shocked everyone. What shocked them even more was when he started his own injury and accident firm, TopDog Law Personal Injury Lawyers, right after graduation. One of his biggest challenges was that he didn’t have business capital, and one of the largest barriers to entry is that it can take nine months or more to settle a legal case. James says he spent $187,000 before he made even one dollar.
Despite the rocky start, TopDog Law has exploded in popularity. The firm practices in multiple areas of law. Whether it be from personal injury to car and truck accidents, birth injuries and medical malpractice, or slip and fall accidents and workers’ compensation, James Helm is one of the best personal injury lawyers available. James and his team serve clients across the country, making him accessible to anyone who feels they have a case. TopDog Law provides free case reviews to see if a potential client has the means to use their services. James always tries to be relatable, and that shows in his presence on social media such as Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
James excels at his job, and his choice in choosing TopDog as his legal brand name comes as a result of being the best at what he does. His data-driven decision-making, business acumen, and his ability to be relatable with his clients allow him to focus on what he feels is best for those seeking out his services. He’s one of the youngest lawyers to have a national firm, and his rise from humble beginnings shows that he is capable enough to help you should you suffer a car accident or feel you have been wronged medically.