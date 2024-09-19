From Lawyer to Fashion Innovator: Shradha Sud's Evolution to Akara

In sunny Palo Alto, California, Shradha Sud is busy at work, not in a corporate office or a courtroom, but in her home studio, surrounded by sketches, fabric swatches, and prototypes of her latest creation. Shradha's trek from lawyer to fashion innovator is unique, and her latest venture, Akara, is changing the world of women's leggings.

Shradha's story brings to life the adage "necessity is the mother of invention." The story begins when she was a pregnant lawyer in India. She realized the Indian market was completely lacking in maternity clothes suitable for the working woman.

"I was six months pregnant when I felt the huge gap in the Indian market for respectable maternity clothes. I had to change that," she recalls.

This realization led her to quit her job as a lawyer and launch Mamacouture in 2015, India's first direct-to-consumer maternity wear brand.

"Our purpose with Mamacouture was to help pregnant women and new moms 'Celebrate the Bump,' not hide it," Shradha explains.