10 of the Funniest 'Sex and the City' Guest Stars Who Stole the Show: Tony Hale, Carrie Fisher and More
Andy Cohen
Andy Cohen appeared in Sex and the City Season 6 episode, "Let There Be Light," as an unnamed shoe salesman who assisted his real-life BFF Sarah Jessica Parker's character, Carrie.
Bradley Cooper
In his first acting credit, Bradley Cooper played Jake in the SATC Season 2 episode "They Shoot Single People, Don't They?"
He met Parker's character and immediately hit it off with her, but things fizzled between them after seeing her infamous "Single and Fabulous?" magazine cover.
Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher portrayed a fictionalized version of herself during a Season 3 episode. After discovering Vince Vaughn's character, Keith Travers, in bed with Carrie, she revealed his real identity as her house-sitter and assistant.
Chandra Wilson
Grey's Anatomy actress Chandra Wilson appeared as an unnamed officer in "Anchor's Away," confronting Kim Cattrall's Samantha while she was illegally posting her "Richard Cheater" posters around the neighborhood.
After hearing the explanation, the cop let her go and allowed Samantha to continue what she was doing.
Jennifer Coolidge
Appearing as Victoria, Jennifer Coolidge hosted an infamous purse party after getting dumped.
"Isn't life funny? Because of that f-----, I've discovered I'm Fendi!" Coolidge exclaimed in the episode.
Jon Bon Jovi
Jon Bon Jovi had an unforgettable appearance as Seth during a Season 2 episode. After his character met Carrie at a therapist's office, they immediately felt attracted to each other, though things ended quickly afterward.
"I'm really f----- up about women. After I sleep with them, I completely lose interest," Seth told Carrie, who realized she always picks the wrong men.
Kristen Johnston
Starring as Lexi Featherston, Kristen Johnston surprised SATC viewers in the episode "Splat."
The character, a legendary party girl, yelled, "When did everybody stop smoking? When did everybody pair off? This used to be the most exciting city in the world, and now it's nothing but smoking near a f------ open window. New York is over. O-V-E-R. Over. No one's fun anymore. What ever happened to fun? God. I'm so bored, I could die."
Lexi then fell out of the window.
Matthew McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey played a fictionalized version of himself, who became interested in Carrie's movies.
He attended a business meeting during which he expressed his interest in playing Mr. Big — and that he wanted to sleep with her while biting on a toothpick.
"We are animals, men, women, walking the Earth. We are made of heads, hearts, and loins. We're talking about using them, am I right?" he said.
Nathan Lane
In 2002, Nathan Lane played lounge singer Bobby Fine, who the girls believed was g--. But one day, he invited them to his wedding to a woman in the Hamptons.
Tony Hale
Tony Hale had a hilarious reaction while playing Tiger, a photographer's assistant who helped at Samantha's nude photoshoot.