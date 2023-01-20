Fusion100: How it Became The Clothing Brand Worn By The Best Athletes

A fashion brand that is unique and original will stand out in a competitive market. For a clothing brand to turn into a renowned label, it must offer its clients the best. An excellent example of a clothing brand known for its superb clothing and customer service is Fusion100. But how did Fusion100 become a top streetwear brand worn by some of the top NBA and NFL players? It’s all because of the hard work, dedication, and entrepreneurial brains of its CEO Ilan Orgel.

Fusion100 LLC is a New York City-based clothing brand founded by Ilan in July 2019. Since he was young, Ilan has always been passionate about entrepreneurship and clothing. He started by selling shoes and then moved on to electronics. Throughout all of his entrepreneurial endeavors, Ilan knew that he had to work hard and stand out from his competition in order to gain traction and be successful.