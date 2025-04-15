Gabby Windey Exposes Her Nipples in See-Through Wedding Dress as She Legally Marries Robby Hoffman: Photos
Gabby Windey and Robby Hoffman are married!
Three months after they unofficially exchanged wedding vows in Las Vegas, the reality star revealed they are now legally spouses.
"I do thee legally wed!!" the former The Bachelorette lead captioned a set of Instagram photos, which pictured the couple dressed up on their special day.
Windey, 34, dropped jaws in her wedding dress, as the short white frock exposed her chest through the sheer fabric. The turtleneck piece also featured long sleeves and floral embellishments along the hem.
She accessorized with a veil and white stiletto pointed-toe heels.
Hoffman donned a white top underneath a cream button-down shirt, black pants and shoes and sunglasses.
The images from the celebration included the pair in a limo, eating cake and kissing underneath Windey's veil.
On her Instagram Story, the "Long Winded" podcast host uploaded a shot that showed the two at a crosswalk in the street, captioning the picture, "Walking into eternity with my baby you know??"
The comedy writer, 35, also shared photos from the wedding, captioning them, "Legally speaking hehe 4.11.25."
Fans and friends were over the moon for the pair, who first revealed their romance in 2023.
"Ahhhhhh congrats you lovebirds!!!!! 😍😍😍😍," gushed Chrishell Stause, while Traitors costar Nikki Garcia penned, "Aww love! 😍😍😍😍."
"LOVE THE DRESS," declared one fan, with another writing, "So incredibly hot together."
The twosome first unofficially tied the knot in January while in Las Vegas — though they didn't share the news until last month.
In an interview with Cosmopolitan, the brunette beauty revealed the wedding was a spur of the moment idea.
"We had just evacuated from the [Lon Angeles wildfires]. Literally cue Rihanna, 'We found love in a hopeless place,'" Windey explained. "What better time to get married than right now? Because if the world is ending, we want to be with each other."
At the time, Hoffman had planned to pop the question in six months.
"Gabby turned to me and she went, ‘Should we get married?’ And look: I’ve been proposing since the day I met her," the comedian noted. "We got to this room and it’s like out of a mafia movie, 12-foot ceilings, a separate bedroom from the living room, that type of hotel. And we were like, ‘Whoa.’ And then Gabby floated getting married."
"It was nice, it being my idea," the Bachelor Nation star quipped. "Robby was literally ready to propose three weeks in and I’m always the one pumping the breaks, but when something feels right, it just feels right. I think it was better for the both of us that it was my idea."