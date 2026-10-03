Gabby Windey Slips Out of Medical Gown for Scandalous Photo as She Reveals She Broke Her Back
Oct. 3 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Influencer Gabby Windey shared she went to the hospital after she used a vibration plate.
The 35-year-old took to her social media on Friday, October 1, to reveal she broke her back after using the exercise machine.
Gabby Windey's Injury Stemmed From Using a Vibration Plate
"I’ve broken my back due to a speedy vibration. And I’ve barely lived to tell the story," Windey captioned the series of photos of herself wearing a hospital gown.
"Broke Back, no mountain," she wrote on the photos, making a play on the 2005 Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger film Brokeback Mountain.
Windey stripped down to just her medical gown and showed off the back injury. She also took a few selfies wearing just the thin blue sheet over her body as she waited in the medial center.
Another image in her Instagram carousel was an X-ray of her spine with a hammer emoji near the bottom.
Windey further explained the situation in a post on her Substack page, writing: "Most mornings, I vibrate. On a plate. The cheeks of my a-- convulse side to side, like a seizure."
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"The vibration plate is designed to rid stagnant lymph fluid, by shaking up the turgid and sallow with probable microplastics, from my rotting carcass. And then one excretes the toxins by way of pissing it out," she poetically penned.
She noted she was on "level 30, supersonic speed," and felt her "vertebrae turn crooked and rub against each other."
"It was too fast vibrations I guess, and too many vibrations maybe, and too much pressure to shake. And it broke. Broke right off, like your ex-boyfriend’s bumper. Well, technically, it cracked," she wrote.
Gabby Windey Will Be Starring in the Netflix Drama 'The Body'
"Which makes me wonder why isn’t it 'cracked my back out?' It’s more of a sound epithet, 'cracked my back out.' I’ve never felt a spine throw but I have felt a back crack," the TV personality went on.
She then explained medical staff diagnosed her with paresthesia, which is a condition that gives a person the feeling of tingling, numbness or a “pins and needles" sensation.
The Bachelorette alum will next be seen in the Netflix series, The Body, and it is set to premiere on November 11. The eight-episode psychological drama follows a group of Catholic school girls who begin to have prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in town after a dance-team initiation goes horribly wrong.
Windey will play the role of Coach Miller, and is starring alongside Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany and Sofia Wylie.