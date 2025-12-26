or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Gabby Windey
OK LogoPHOTOS

Gabby Windey Frees the Nipple in Sheer Black Minidress for Sultry Christmas Photos

Two photos of Gabby Windey
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram
Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 26 2025, Published 4:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gabby Windey celebrated the holidays with a sultry photo shoot.

"Merry Christmas from mom and dad!!" she captioned a Thursday, December 25, Instagram upload, which also included snaps of her spouse, Robby Hoffman.

Article continues below advertisement

Gabby Windey's Hot Shots

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Gabby Windey worked the camera is a sheer black minidress.
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram

Gabby Windey worked the camera is a sheer black minidress.

While some of the photos pictured the duo relaxing at home, a few snaps were of the reality star in a sheer black minidress that exposed her chest underneath. She paired the racy look with sheer black tights and black velvet heels that had thick ankle straps.

The Traitors winner posed sitting by the fireplace and took one shot where she laid down and put her legs up on the mantle. Hoffman also posed by the fireplace in a white shirt and dark sweatpants while holding a glass of red wine.

Another picture showed Windey in cute Christmas plaid pajamas and another striped shorts set.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Gabby Windey Have Plastic Surgery?

Photo of The reality star admitted she's 'always debating' getting a chest augmentation.
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram

The reality star admitted she's 'always debating' getting a chest augmentation.

See-through ensembles are nothing new for the Bachelorette alum, as she even wore a sheer white frock when she and Hoffman married in April.

Though Windey is clearly confident in her looks, she admitted she's contemplated having plastic surgery.

"I’m always debating a b--- job, full disclosure," the "Long Winded" podcast host confessed in a 2024 interview. "Robby’s like, ‘No, don’t do it.’ So we’ll see. I don’t know."

MORE ON:
Gabby Windey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photo The Bachelor Nation star has embraced enhancements like lip filler.
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram

The Bachelor Nation star has embraced enhancements like lip filler.

Windey has used injectables, though she keeps away from touching certain areas of her face.

"I had tear trough filler once, and I got it dissolved because … it’s like a brick. It’s really hard," she explained. "Lips are way softer, so I feel like it’s less of a risk to kind of harden like that."

When it comes to changing you look, she suggested, "[Do] whatever makes you feel good. We all want to … like [what we see] in the mirror."

Gabby Windey Suffered Serious Side Effects From Botox Treatment

Photo of Windey and Robby Hoffman began dating in 2023 and got married in 2025.
Source: @gabby.windey/instagram

Windey and Robby Hoffman began dating in 2023 and got married in 2025.

Windey recently opened up about a stressful Botox procedure that she got to tackle wrinkles on her neck. Three days after the injections, she felt like her head could "swivel off its axis at any point in time.”

"I’ve lost all my muscle contraction in the front of my neck," she recalled. "My neck was compromised for two to three weeks."

The star admitted her friend would check her pulse ever so often, as "somehow I thought that it was going to kill me by way of de-pumping the carotid because the muscles around the neck, I didn’t know if that elasticity of the carotid artery was related to the muscle contraction."

Despite the mishap, the procedure did help lessen the wrinkles, and the Bachelor Nation star admitted she went back to have the treatment again.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.