Gabby Windey Frees the Nipple in Sheer Black Minidress for Sultry Christmas Photos

Gabby Windey celebrated the holidays with a sultry photo shoot. "Merry Christmas from mom and dad!!" she captioned a Thursday, December 25, Instagram upload, which also included snaps of her spouse, Robby Hoffman.

Gabby Windey's Hot Shots

Source: @gabby.windey/instagram Gabby Windey worked the camera is a sheer black minidress.

While some of the photos pictured the duo relaxing at home, a few snaps were of the reality star in a sheer black minidress that exposed her chest underneath. She paired the racy look with sheer black tights and black velvet heels that had thick ankle straps. The Traitors winner posed sitting by the fireplace and took one shot where she laid down and put her legs up on the mantle. Hoffman also posed by the fireplace in a white shirt and dark sweatpants while holding a glass of red wine. Another picture showed Windey in cute Christmas plaid pajamas and another striped shorts set.

Did Gabby Windey Have Plastic Surgery?

Source: @gabby.windey/instagram The reality star admitted she's 'always debating' getting a chest augmentation.

See-through ensembles are nothing new for the Bachelorette alum, as she even wore a sheer white frock when she and Hoffman married in April. Though Windey is clearly confident in her looks, she admitted she's contemplated having plastic surgery. "I’m always debating a b--- job, full disclosure," the "Long Winded" podcast host confessed in a 2024 interview. "Robby’s like, ‘No, don’t do it.’ So we’ll see. I don’t know."

Source: @gabby.windey/instagram The Bachelor Nation star has embraced enhancements like lip filler.

Windey has used injectables, though she keeps away from touching certain areas of her face. "I had tear trough filler once, and I got it dissolved because … it’s like a brick. It’s really hard," she explained. "Lips are way softer, so I feel like it’s less of a risk to kind of harden like that." When it comes to changing you look, she suggested, "[Do] whatever makes you feel good. We all want to … like [what we see] in the mirror."

Gabby Windey Suffered Serious Side Effects From Botox Treatment

Source: @gabby.windey/instagram Windey and Robby Hoffman began dating in 2023 and got married in 2025.