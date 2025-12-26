Gabby Windey Frees the Nipple in Sheer Black Minidress for Sultry Christmas Photos
Dec. 26 2025, Published 4:21 p.m. ET
Gabby Windey celebrated the holidays with a sultry photo shoot.
"Merry Christmas from mom and dad!!" she captioned a Thursday, December 25, Instagram upload, which also included snaps of her spouse, Robby Hoffman.
Gabby Windey's Hot Shots
While some of the photos pictured the duo relaxing at home, a few snaps were of the reality star in a sheer black minidress that exposed her chest underneath. She paired the racy look with sheer black tights and black velvet heels that had thick ankle straps.
The Traitors winner posed sitting by the fireplace and took one shot where she laid down and put her legs up on the mantle. Hoffman also posed by the fireplace in a white shirt and dark sweatpants while holding a glass of red wine.
Another picture showed Windey in cute Christmas plaid pajamas and another striped shorts set.
Did Gabby Windey Have Plastic Surgery?
See-through ensembles are nothing new for the Bachelorette alum, as she even wore a sheer white frock when she and Hoffman married in April.
Though Windey is clearly confident in her looks, she admitted she's contemplated having plastic surgery.
"I’m always debating a b--- job, full disclosure," the "Long Winded" podcast host confessed in a 2024 interview. "Robby’s like, ‘No, don’t do it.’ So we’ll see. I don’t know."
Windey has used injectables, though she keeps away from touching certain areas of her face.
"I had tear trough filler once, and I got it dissolved because … it’s like a brick. It’s really hard," she explained. "Lips are way softer, so I feel like it’s less of a risk to kind of harden like that."
When it comes to changing you look, she suggested, "[Do] whatever makes you feel good. We all want to … like [what we see] in the mirror."
Gabby Windey Suffered Serious Side Effects From Botox Treatment
Windey recently opened up about a stressful Botox procedure that she got to tackle wrinkles on her neck. Three days after the injections, she felt like her head could "swivel off its axis at any point in time.”
"I’ve lost all my muscle contraction in the front of my neck," she recalled. "My neck was compromised for two to three weeks."
The star admitted her friend would check her pulse ever so often, as "somehow I thought that it was going to kill me by way of de-pumping the carotid because the muscles around the neck, I didn’t know if that elasticity of the carotid artery was related to the muscle contraction."
Despite the mishap, the procedure did help lessen the wrinkles, and the Bachelor Nation star admitted she went back to have the treatment again.